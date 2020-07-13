It is with sheer sadness and devastation to report missing GLEE star Naya Rivera’s body was recovered after a five day search. The actress and singer went missing on July 8, 2020, when she and her 4 year old son rented a pontoon boat for a day of swimming on Lake Piru, outside Los Angeles. When Rivera had not returned after the 3 hour long rental duration passed, the boat company went looking for her. They located the boat along with Rivera’s son, who was alone and asleep. There was no sign of Rivera. After her son’s revelation that his mother went in the water and never came back rescue teams and officials feared Rivera drowned. After a few full days of searching and no sign of Rivera, the rescue mission was downgraded to a recovery.
Sadly, on July 13, 2020, her body was recovered. Rivera’s young life was cut short, but her legacy will live on in our minds and hearts. Ringside Report pays tribute to the star by looking back at her life and her career, which was just getting started.
Naya Rivera (born January 12, 1987) was an American actress, model, and singer. She was born and raised in Santa Clarita’s Valencia neighborhood. She lived in or around Los Angeles for most of her life. Rivera began her career as a child actress, appearing in national commercials and appearing in several television series including THE ROYAL FAMILY (1991), THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL AIR (1990), FAMILY MATTERS (1989), THE SINBAD SHOW (1993), BAYWATCH (1989), and EVEN STEVENS (2000). From 2002 -2006 she appeared in eleven episodes of THE BERNIE MAC SHOW (2001).
Her breakout role was that of sharp-tongued bad-girl Santana Lopez on the hit musical comedy series GLEE (2009). Rivera starred throughout the series’ entire run, lasting 6 seasons. Her character instantly became a fan-favorite. Being part of GLEE gave Rivera the opportunity to showcase her singing and dancing abilities. Her solo performances provided some of the best moments in the show’s history. Following her successful run on GLEE, Rivera appeared in 4 episodes of the series DEVIOUS MAIDS (2013), portraying Blanca Alvarez. Her most recent work was on the series STEP UP: HIGH WATER, as Collette Jones. Rivera was set to return to the series for its upcoming third season.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Naya Rivera’s family in their time of grief.