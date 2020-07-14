I have some conservative views. I am open about that. Though my political ideology based on the spectrum of tests falls pretty far left, if there was a candidate that identified as Republican and I really believed after all my research they would be the best leader for the country, I may very well consider them getting my vote. My belief is that the word liberal correlates to open thinking and if I am doing my civic duty in consideration to what is best for our country, then the possibilities are endless. It is probably not likely.
I raise that point because recently, there had been speculation of Mark Cuban throwing his name in the ring for president. He is a unique figure in my opinion, and for the positive. I believe he has a social consciousness that is more to a liberal view. This uplifting of people mentality. His economic viewpoints, while still more on the conservative spectrum, call for more of a European style of growth in the economy by what can be called “trickle-up economics.” The principle is not just creating the jobs but growing the financial responsibility to pay more from the bottom up. More money to people, more money thrown back in the economy.
Some people may poo-poo the idea based on the surface of Cuban also finding some fame through reality TV on Shark Tank, but I would argue that is a great platform to see why he would be a great leader of people. He is a bit outspoken, sometimes on relevant topics and sometimes on things only sports enthusiasts would care about. His views seem as simple as the common man should want and understand. One area where I see his views being simple is de-politicizing wearing a mask, showing the lack of common sense in our country. Cuban has expressed, “Wearing a mask is not just about the protective value of the mask. It’s a reminder to social distance. It’s a reminder that we have to stay vigilant and careful. It’s an indication that we care. It is NOT a political statement, it’s an American Statement of Unity!”
Beginning with the end in mind, or at least present day, we see America leading the way in cases of COVID-19. It is an absolute low light in this country’s history. The leading nation in the modern world in so many things cannot get out of its own way when it comes to battling the pandemic. The most unfortunate piece of this lack of common sense comes from someone without a medical degree. It comes from someone who has an ego and displays of narcissism not even trumped by 130K deaths due to their inept handling of the situation. The ignorance started at the very top level of our country in our elected by the electoral college President. Cheeto Man has disgraced the country with his paranoia that the world is out to get him, that he downplayed the seriousness of the COVID-19 virus.
When Bunker Boy started claiming this virus was a hoax, his right-wing media groupies hit on the story hard. Personalities like Sean Hannity openly believed, thus went along, that the virus was a left-wing hoax to try and make their leader look bad. Headlines of the virus just disappearing made their way around the media. The spin for viewers was the key to what action one took. If they followed the right-wing agenda, they believed it and went on as if there was little to nothing to worry about. If one followed the left-wing agenda, one probably laughed at the idiocy, though with a little bit of fear behind that chuckle. To emphasize the ignorance from the top, our president has very seldom worn a mask in public appearances. This magnified the right’s denial of a need to fear the virus.
The last five months have been a whirlwind of events that highlight the stupidity of the administration that is supposed to lead us to a life pursuing the American Dream. At this point, 130K+ people cannot do so because they have died from the virus. But it should have become clear that we were going to scatter due to the absence of a pandemic response team. This team, put together by President Obama, had been disbanded and dismissed by Deathly Don, probably with no other excuse of a racial dislike for our previous, and respected, president.
Starting with the racially driven perception that the virus was from “Chy-na,” the Racist in Chief perpetuated the stereotype of the virus coming from Chinese people, referring to it as “Kung-Flu,” but most importantly, not stopping the stereotype that Chinese people inherently have the disease. Many Asian-Americans felt the prejudicial racism from ignorant people who discriminated services, or openly condemned them as lepers.
The self-centered narcissist that leads the country looks for respect and accommodation for his steps to ban flights in and out of China from entering the United States. The problem by the point of this order was that the virus had already made its way through several ports of the world, spreading like the flu. With that analogy, the continuing of idiocy spread. The concept of the virus being like the flu with regards to transmission helped people downplay the seriousness of the spread. It also could be argued it showed the absolute disgustingness of many humans in not washing their hands. Though that is not the only way the virus is contracted, the highlighting of washing your hands thoroughly became a national PSA. The flu in most cases is not deadly. The correlation to many became to the similarity that like the flu, the bug will come and pass. Citizens would believe this more and more as stereotypes made by our leaders in government that mainly older people are at risk for death if they get the virus and that many of the people who have died already were those in care of nursing homes, or being of that older age.
Quarantines and shutdowns set in as many states began to take medical advice to try and flatten the curve of cases. I have lived in 4 states in the last 10 years, and knowing what I know now in reflection, my current state of Ohio has done an awesome job in response to the pandemic. But many states failed and continue to fail. Back in March when all this started picking up steam, many college kids with the bravado of being relatively unaffected by the virus, continued with their spring break plans, hitting beaches and partying it up. During this time, we saw the ability the virus had on the spectrum of people in all age groups.
As we saw some curves start to flatten, we see the country opening back up in many areas. To me, this was arguably one of the most dangerous times we have seen in this saga. As people circulate back into public, common myths of the virus have been debunked. For instance, warmer climates are safer. Florida, Texas, and Arizona are amongst the worse in current cases right now. But arguably the most impactful ignorance is the continued downplay by Twitter-in-Chief highlighting the mortality rate of being less than 1% of those who come down with the virus.
First, mortality rate being less than 1% are good odds for survival. Please do not misunderstand my position on the positivity of that stat, especially since we have 130K Americans who have perished from this. What the ignorant are failing to report and the more ignorant are failing to comprehend is that survival is one thing, ongoing difficulties, or the life changing effects the virus can cause. It is not like the flu where commonly the bug hits you and when it passes, you move on with your life. This virus can have ongoing complications that impact breathing capabilities, monitoring of diet and the mystery of the unknown. I do not say that to be skeptical. I say that because A) we do not know the long term complications beyond these last few months , B) there are studies to the virus impacting cognitive abilities being done that can be worrisome, and C) once your lungs have been susceptible to pneumonia type illness, they are weakened and more susceptible as life continues.
We know much of this, especially now. While I am not willing to forgive the ignorance of blindly following an uncredited person in the medical profession, when things are unknown, responses can vary. Sadly, as I have previously mentioned in my writings, people do not always know who to trust when it comes to what they hear in the media, mainly due to skepticism of trying to figure out the agenda before the actual message. However, we are at a point in time where not wearing a mask or comprehending the dangers of this virus is unforgiveable.
The biggest debate one sees right now around the pandemic is that of wearing a mask. While I can never be 100% positive, I would say with strong certainty the people opposing masks are from the right side of the spectrum politically. With absolute certainty, I can say these people are inconsiderate morons who probably need help walking and breathing at the same time. That is as politically correct as I can say that trust me. The statement of wearing a mask has been politicized when it should not be. The statement of wearing as mask should be common sense. Yet, we hear daily how it is someone’s right to not wear a mask. The pro-life party showing the hypocrisy of taking a pro-choice stance is sadly funny in itself.
These social media identified “Karen’s” and turds ranting and raving that it is illegal for the requirement of masks, even in privately owned businesses shows the special type of stupid people can be. Sarcastically, I say “good luck,” but very seriously, I challenge these people to consider what a crime is to highlight their ignorance. In a simple vision, a crime really is anything that infringes on someone else’s ability to pursue life, liberty, and happiness. When you walk out that door and violate social distancing practices or negate to wear a mask, you are risking the life of others, therefore infringing on their American rights. Unless someone purposely coughs on someone and they contract the virus, chances are criminal charges will not be pursued, but think about that for a second when you talk about your rights.
Restaurants took aim years ago by eliminating smoking from their establishments because of the risks presented by secondhand smoke to those who were not smokers. At the very least, one could identify a smoker in the visual of following where the scent or smoke was. This virus is almost virtually unidentifiable. The slim possibility of an obviously feverish and coughing individual being the only possible visual identifier.
That mask may not prevent you from contracting the virus, but it is our only line of defense from spreading it right now. I should not have to worry that someone I know and love could have underlying factors for significant complications if they contract the virus because of someone else grandstanding about how they should have a right not to care about other people. There is a reason our friends in other countries around the world are doing much better than us. They have both leadership that has intelligence greater than a peanut, and people who obviously care about the life and well being of their fellow person.
If Cheeto Man had just worn a mask and led by example in the early stages instead of making light of the virus, or if Fox News followers trusted people with a medical degree before the second rate MAGA supporters, the impact of this thing may have been less critical. But many did trust a man who openly puts his constituents in danger by continuing to hold political campaign rallies and threatening to defund public schools if they do not open back up for the fall. Do we really want to trust this man with the lives of our children when he has treated so many lives as disposable?
This is the only man where the campaign for re-election is revolving around fixing what was broken during their term as president. Even worse, fix it now while it is still happening. The only comparable instance in my lifetime was keeping W in office being so entrenched in the Middle-East, but even that was apples and oranges to today. Still this immaturity has continued to spread to the MAGA supporters at a pandemic rate of speed. They still argue "America is Great" and they should "Keep it Great" by re-electing this man. This may be the absolute greatest sign demonstrating the lack of intelligence these people have. With the exception (possibly) of the 1% who benefit from the current economic policies set in place in the last 3+ years being the platform of which they stay loyal to the Republican nominee, you are an absolute moron if you think this country is thriving. The economy is down because of the ineptness of leadership, not the "radical left." The world has viewed us as pariahs due to the rate of transmission of the virus. Morale is down with many events and activities cancelling due to the increased risk of transmission. What are you clinging onto? Some misguided fear that a Democrat President will turn this country communist. That the socially minded leaders who look to help a nation rise with some government intervention as opposed to oppress citizens due to their own conservative minded policies? If you do not see the issues concerning our country, you are as blind as our president is tone deaf.