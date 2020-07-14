Dear Friends and RSR readers,
Former Treasury Secretary Robert Reich penned this superb piece which is titled “I have just seen the key to ending Trump forever” Frankly, as he writes, “it’s not enough for Trump to just lose…” save America from this racist, authoritarian nightmare, we need to beat Trump by such an enormous margin that his entire toxic approach to politics is discredited forever.
“Dear friends,
Donald Trump is down in the polls, and that’s good news. But be certain you understand: There are still four months until the election. And it’s not enough for Trump to just lose …
Trump needs to be buried in a historic landslide.
You see, if Trump loses by only a small margin in the Electoral College, and Mitch McConnell keeps control of the Senate, Republicans will decide Trump’s losing was just bad luck. They’ll blame the coronavirus, the economy, and the liberal media—and so they’ll continue with Trump’s formula of racism and division. There’s already an entire generation of Trump wannabes waiting in the wings, copycats who are already being talked about as 2024 presidential candidates: Tom Cotton, Josh Hawley, and even Donald Trump Jr.
To save America from this racist, authoritarian nightmare, we need to beat Trump by such an enormous margin that his entire toxic approach to politics is discredited forever.
My friends, you are some of the most effective grassroots organizers in the country. We all understand that our country can’t afford four more years—or even four more minutes—of Trump. That’s obvious to anyone paying even the slightest bit of attention.
But even if Trump loses, our country can’t afford for one of the two major parties to continue tearing the country apart with Trump’s formula of racist division and authoritarianism. So to defeat both Trump and Trumpism, we need to sweep presidential battleground states from Pennsylvania to Florida—and even win states like Arizona, which were once ruby-red.
We also need to defeat the Senate Republicans who have enabled Trump, including Susan Collins, Martha McSally, Cory Gardner, and, of course, McConnell.
We can and must drive up the margin and make sure that no Republican even thinks of following in Trump’s vile footsteps.
This election is a battle for the soul of America, and we need to not just beat Trump but also defeat Trumpism.
Thank you so much, my friends, for all you do.”
–Robert Reich
From H. S. V.:
Ladies and gentlemen, if you saw the vile, vulgar, vicious, vindictive display by Trump this very evening on national television I’m certain that you were as revolted and disgusted by it as I was. Please, friends, let’s all work together to do whatever it takes to rid this nation of the Republican pestilence—particularly that disgusting excuse for a human being in the White House—and then continue to work together to see to it that the snake pit, the sewer, the cesspool which Trump has created is both destroyed and banished forever. I urge you to help us do that.Contact the Feature Writers