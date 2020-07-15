By Ashley Joanisse
On July 4th, Kanye West shocked the nation after announcing via Twitter that he was running for President of the United States. The announcement left many Americans in divide, some worried that this was going to take votes away from Democratic Nominee, Joe Biden, and feared it may have been organized as a political ploy by the Trump administration as a way to ensure Trump is re-elected to a second term. Nevertheless, some Americans grew excited by the announcement, and the thought of a “Yeezy” presidency started a wave of fans on Twitter changing their profile pictures to photos of Kanye West and tweeting out the hashtag #Kanye2020.
However, on Tuesday July 14th, in what might be classified as the shortest presidency run in American History, not even 10 days after his announcement, a member from West’s campaign team, Steve Kramer, told Intelligencer that Kanye will no longer be running for president, “He’s Out,” he said.
Now, the question becomes, do you think Kanye West ever had the intentions of running for president in 2020, or was this perhaps just a calculated scandal orchestrated to bring attention to his new album? In a recent interview with Forbes, on July 8th, Kanye not only discussed his potential presidential run in depth, but also made an announcement regarding his upcoming album, called “Late Registration.” When questioned whether or not this was just a publicity stunt to get more attention to his upcoming album, West debunked the argument, saying that that he would give the album away for free.
The Intelligencer also reported that Kanye West wanted to start the process of getting his name on the ballot in some states, a source told Intelligencer, that he has been approached about the possibility of going to Florida on Kanye West’s behalf to get signatures, as the state deadline was fast approaching on July 15th, and 132, 781 valid signatures were needed from Florida voters in order to get his name added to the ballot. It was also reported by Intelligencer that he had hired campaign staff, and on the day Kramer told Intelligencer that Kanye would no longer be running, he also informed them that Kanye West’s hired campaign staff were disappointed as they were very excited about his campaign and the opportunity to work on it.
It is important to note that this may not be the end of Kanye West's involvement in politics, as Intelligencer notes, West has not ruled out the possibility of running in another election. So, I ask what do you think? Do you think Kayne West will ever legitimately run for president, or do you think he will continue to use this possible bid as a publicity scandal to keep his name relevant in the media?