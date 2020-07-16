Image source: https://www.essentiallysports.com/tag/deontay-wilder/
Without further ado, let’s dive right in and see who these huge hitters are in 2020.
Boxing’s heavy-hitters
1. Anthony Joshua
For a man that is built like a modern-day Hercules, you’d expect that AJ would make the top of this list. He really is a man-mountain, and he has a frame that would make most boxers shake in their boots, and that’s before a single punch has been thrown. When the punches do start flying however, Anthony Joshua packs some insane power behind them. He has a particularly dangerous right hook, and with so much weight behind it, it’s no wonder that he has managed 21 KOs in 24 fights.
He is arguably the biggest hitter on the planet right now, which is why Joshua stands at number 1 on this list.
2. Deontay Wilder
Besides the great Anthony Joshua, Wilder is probably the hardest hitting heavyweight around. He has a simply lethal right hand, and this right hand has been responsible for Wilder’s 41 KOs in 43 bouts. That really is a staggering statistic, although it proved not to be enough when he lost to Tyson Fury in his latest fight. With that being said, one loss does not take away the incredible track record of this guy.
While his right hand is pretty impressive, his left hook is particularly useful too. He often follows up a strong right with a couple of left hooks, before zipping in for another furious right hand. These are the kind of combinations that have kept Wilder at the top of the game for many years now.
3. Tyson Fury
Finally, we have the ‘Gypsy King’, and he is another guy who hits incredibly hard in the ring. Interestingly, out of the three guys on this list, Fury is the only guy to have never been defeated in his professional career. He has only ever drawn one fight, and this was a bit of a dubious decision against Wilder in a previous fight. At 6ft 9 inches tall, Fury is an absolute beast in his own right, even if his knockout record isn’t as formidable as the other two.
In his 31 professional fights, Fury has managed to knock out 21 opponents. While this might not make him seem ‘deadly’, he is still a guy that you wouldn’t want to get caught