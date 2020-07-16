Image link: https://www.chicagotribune.com/entertainment/books/ct-prj-phantom-punch-muhammad-ali-sonny-liston-20151203-story.htmls
Now, let’s get back on track here and identify what some of the biggest shocks in boxing have been throughout history. Some of these really were amazing.
We didn’t see that coming!
1. Ali beating Liston
Come on, this fight was always going to make the list! This fight was an epic, not necessarily for how the fight unfolded, but for how Ali actually did what he told all the non-believers he would do – knock out Sonny Liston. As you are probably aware, Ali achieved this feat not once, but twice. In 1964 however, it was far more impressive, as everybody had ruled out all possibility that Ali could overturn Liston.
That’s the beauty of Muhammad Ali though, for everybody thought he had no chance but Ali himself. As one of the most confident boxers of all time, and indeed one of the greatest athletes of all time, Ali did what all greats do – prove it wasn’t a fluke by beating his rival again 15 months later.
2. Douglas beating Tyson
Mike Tyson was one of the most ruthless and formidable fighters of his time, which is why this one came as such an incredible shock. Before the fight, Douglas was a 42-1 underdog, and the pundits basically gave him no chance at all. Tyson was a wall of muscle back then, and Douglas appeared to be slightly chubby. He definitely wasn’t the picture of a man who was going to knock out Mike Tyson anyway.
Little did we know at the time, Douglas had a few surprises up his sleeve. He pulled off one of the greatest upsets in boxing history by knocking out Tyson in the 10th round.
3. Ruiz, JR. beating Joshua
For our final selection, we thought we would pick a more recent bout. With Joshua being one of the best boxers on the planet right now, this came as another enormous surprise. A rather out of shape, lacking in confidence, and just generally a man that showed no qualities that would trouble Anthony Joshua managed to get a TKO decision over the great man in the 7th round.
The world was absolutely stunned, yet Joshua managed to come back and put on a display of boxing genius by beating Ruiz, JR. in December of 2019 to reclaim