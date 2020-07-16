By Kristen “Super Crip” Milefchik
A very intense debate trending today is whether students should be returning to school in the upcoming school year while a pandemic is still on the loose here in the United States. Yes, there’s a pandemic on the loose all over the world but not to the extent it is running amok here in the U.S. where many people value their freedom, even if it’s just freedom not to wear a mask, over the lives and safety of their fellow Americans. Like views on the pandemic itself, the views on whether schools should reopen are highly politicized with right-wing arguments being more in favor of it, just as they were more in favor of reopening the economy well before the curve was flattened.
The problem now is that reopening the economy before the curve was flattened has led to surges in COVID-19 cases all over the U.S., which makes it even more unlikely that schools will be able to safely reopen in around 7 weeks from now because there isn’t sufficient time to flatten the curve, now that cases are even higher than they were a month ago.
Nonetheless, without making judgement based entirely on my political orientation, I do understand that if schools did stay physically closed there would be some incredibly unfortunate consequences to not being able to restart this fall, especially when there’s already been time lost from the school year being cut short this spring when the pandemic began.
You see, on this particular subject matter I’m coming in from a unique perspective that combines many different points of view. I am a mother of a school-age child; I am permanently disabled since birth and am extremely high risk for COVID-19 complications and death if I were to contract it; I have a master’s degree in social work and a fairly broad understanding of systemic issues affecting marginalized populations, including the academic achievement gap; and finally, I went through an alternative route to teaching program last year and was supposed to begin a new teaching position this upcoming school year. I’m considering the multi-faceted view I have of this dilemma and decided that I want to share my personal analysis, not because anyone needs it, but because I always appreciate having input from others whose perspectives are different than my own, so why not share mine?
While my being a mother of a school-aged child or being disabled and high-risk doesn’t really require any further explanation to why it’s relevant to the conversation, I realize that my educational background in social work and entering an alternative route to teaching program, with a focus on closing the academic achievement gap, may require some background information, so let me explain. Without getting too deep into the details of it, what drove me to participating in an alternative route to teaching program was my education in social work and learning about systemic oppression and the lack of opportunity for so many Americans, which I’ve long since wanted to be part of the solution to. My having a significant physical disability and working in the recipient rights division of the public mental health system for years prior to earning my degree is what first piqued my interest in disability rights, civil rights, and social justice issues. I earned my master’s degree in 2018 and after almost a year of job searching, filling out applications and attending interviews with no success, I discovered an alternative route to teaching opportunity for people who were interested in teaching in inner-city schools that suffered from socioeconomic challenges and teacher shortages.
Discovering this opportunity caused me to reflect on how my own self-empowerment began with my education and the resulting ability to use my voice, in speech and in writing, to advocate for myself. I also noted, on the down side of education, that when I was a school-age child myself, I barely learned anything about the Disability Rights Movement or leaders and activists in the disability community that looked like me or had experiences like mine and that I could relate to. I had to independently research and teach myself about these missing parts of the narrative we called “history” in school. I took issue with how non-diverse parts of my education were and wanted the opportunity to make learning more culturally relevant for kids today – especially Black and students of color who have had to endure the whitewashing of American history and a curriculum that often does nothing to give their experiences and circumstances proper attention or credit, where credit is due.
Long story short, I passed the Michigan Test for Teacher Certification (MTTC) for secondary English and received my interim teaching certificate, and was receiving Michigan Alternative Route to Certification (M-ARC) field instruction through the University of Michigan’s School of Education last year when placed in my first teaching position in a Detroit, inner-city school. Unfortunately, challenges like – no elevator to get to the computer lab where students ordinarily did their standardized tests, a difficult to navigate (in a wheelchair) classroom, lack of technology I needed to supplement my physical inability to write on a chalk or whiteboard, and other unforeseen compatibility issues that continued to prevent me from keeping pace and giving my students the learning experience they deserved led to my separation from this school. Because my inability to teach successfully in this school was not due to personal shortcomings, my participation in the alternative route to teaching program I was in was allowed to continue but depended on creating a more explicit plan for placing me, a teacher with unique accessibility needs, in a school that could accommodate them. Therefore, after several meetings with the program’s leadership, and analyzing exactly what went wrong in my previous placement, as well as what resources and support I needed to ensure success in the future, we formulated a plan for me to return to teaching at a different, more fitting placement this fall. In this program, it is ultimately still up to the school/district to hire the teacher, even though the program’s partnership with them puts you into the pool for potential placement. Therefore, the work that the program’s leadership and I had done to determine what accommodations or resources I’d need to teach successfully were meant to be used to vet the potential school partners, and for those schools to, likewise, be able to make a decision about whether or not to hire me. When we started the process for creating my “return to work plan,” COVID-19 had not yet hit, but by the time it was in the final stages of completion, it had, and it was recommended that I add my preferences (or demands if I so specified) regarding COVID-19. Trying to put that into words turned out to be far harder than I expected.
There’s already no “how-to” guide provided to people with disabilities on what to ask a potential employer for as far as “reasonable accommodations” and what is too much so that you won’t be eliminated as a candidate because you’re determined a burden, or a liability, before you’ve been given a chance to prove your worth. Now try to imagine being disabled and having a highly politicized pandemic going on, with mixed analyses of its severity and no officially recognized national response and having to try to figure out for yourself the conditions necessary for starting a job you’ve spent the better portion of the past year preparing for.
When relying only on the scientific data available, I determined that I would happily teach remotely but would only be able to teach in a physical capacity if there were no new cases in the immediate area (Detroit) for at least two weeks prior to the start of the semester, and that the CDC’s social distancing guidelines were strictly enforced in the school I was placed in at that point in time. That was over a month before Michigan’s governor released the plan for returning to school. The plan that the governor released on June 30th gives minimum requirements that have to be followed by school districts depending on the phase of reopening that the region is in at the time, but allows individual school districts flexibility in determining how strictly they would enforce social distancing beyond the minimum recommendations.
To give you a hypothetical example, in Michigan we are currently in phase 4 (out of 6) of reopening. Per the governor’s “Return to School Roadmap” plan, phases 1 through 3 of reopening would require online/virtual learning only with schools closed to in-person instruction and would, therefore, not affect my ability to teach without risking myself to exposure. Phase 4 of reopening is the first one that allows for at least a partial in-person return to classroom teaching, but requires that all teachers, staff, and bus drivers wear masks, but mask wearing in classrooms is only recommended, not required, for k-5 students, while it’s required of students in grades 6-12 both in the classroom and in common areas. Masks may also be removed for in-class lunch periods.
Now, it’s not that I don’t admire the effort to come up with precautions that are a compromise between a total lack of in-person learning and a complete disregard for the dangers of this pandemic but, as much as it’s admirable, in my humble opinion, it’s completely impractical. I know that my very limited time as a teacher so far does not make me an expert of student behavior, but if you are unable to trust adults, who are far less subject to impulse-control issues, do you really think that expecting children to obediently wear masks all day is realistic? I’m pretty sure any teacher will tell you that “classroom management” is probably the most important, and difficult, part of teaching – the ability to keep kids attentive and from doing disruptive things including, but not limited to, getting up out of their seats to sharpen pencils, or grab tissues, or use the bathroom, and keeping their hands and feet to themselves. It typically takes weeks of establishing classroom norms and expectations, practicing routines, finding attention-getters that work in your classroom, etc. to get a class running smoothly even under normal conditions. Now we’re in a situation where students will have been out of school for at least 4 months in most states and are more restless than ever due to the more restrictive environment that surviving a pandemic has put us in since March. Not only that, but many schools’ student populations, especially those of urban, high-poverty areas, don’t have the most stable home lives. They are already coming from high-stress environments without much structure but would be expected to follow strictly structured expectations in school under COVID-19 guidelines. An ESL teacher stated in a CNN opinion piece: “As a middle school teacher, I am concerned about potential behavior problems associated with masks and social distance. What protocols will be in place when kids’ hormones eventually lead to fights and heated arguments?” Fighting is another common occurrence in schools in areas where it is part of the surrounding neighborhood’s culture. Not that teachers don’t already do their best to discourage it from happening, but just like any other student behavioral challenge, it’s not entirely avoidable, no matter how much teachers and administrators try prevent it and foster positive relationships among students.
Also, what, scientifically, is proving that opening schools can happen safely at this particular “phase” as opposed to phase 3 for instance? Since reaching phase 4 and MI’s governor reopening restaurants and bars, and at only a 50 percent capacity, COVID-19 outbreaks have been on the rise to the point that she had to re-close indoor bar and restaurant services and allow outdoor or drive through services only. So how am I and other teachers going into the next school year supposed to feel assured that the results wouldn’t be the same from physically opening schools at phase 4? Especially when mask-wearing for younger students (grades K-5) wouldn’t be mandated and it won’t be mandated for any students, regardless of age/grade during their lunch period when they have to take them off to eat and drink? There’s been some speculation over whether children are major carriers of the virus, or if it’s primarily transmitted through adults, but as one biting, satirical Washington Post article put it:
“Is there any scientific support for this approach? So far, we don’t really have data showing that children are major carriers of the virus. Is this the same as, “There is data showing that children are NOT major carriers of the virus”? No, but — the fact that so many people can’t tell the difference just shows why being back at school is so crucial!”
As this excerpt highlights, the scientific support for returning to school is sparse at best and cherry picked at worst. There’s been little time to research the issue and while some evidence shows that there is less chance of transmission among children, incidents such as a massive COVID-19 outbreak in Israel where 130 cases were traced to a single school seem to paint a different story. A New York Times article also pointed out that while the virus-linked inflammatory condition that has affected some children is relatively uncommon, “most children who develop it require intensive care and a few have died. Doctors don’t know which children are at risk.” It seems to me that a lot of things we’re supposed to be gambling our lives on are still unknown for that matter.
Many actual teachers have written opinion editorials lately that point out, to put it bluntly, the audacity of Trump, Betsy DeVos and others’ whose lives are not being put at risk, to pressure schools to fully reopen. Not only do they not support school being completely online for even the first part of the 2020-2021 school year, DeVos has even criticized proposals for a hybrid learning environment that would use partially online learning to reduce the number of students gathering inside schools as “fear mongering.” Though Betsy has the support of a number of leaders in pediatrics and nonprofits who’s focus is on closing the academic achievement gap, the knowledge of the negative impact of schools staying closed on the social and academic development of children does little to comfort teachers who are the ones having to literally put their lives on the line to return to school this fall.
“I am a public school teacher and I don’t want to die,” begins an article by Elana Rabinowitz. A USA Today article tells the story of another teacher who is nearing retirement but fears she won’t be able to return for her last few years and is trying to crunch numbers to ensure she won’t be forced to. ““I’m at an age where I am scared for my life (…) What good is money if you are sick or dead?” Lots of us are asking that question right now, and if its worth unintentionally exposing and accidentally killing vulnerable family members as well.
Listen, no teacher is thrilled about the fact that keeping schools closed is the only way to protect the health and safety of teachers, students’ vulnerable family members (like the many grandparents who serve as a major part of a single-parent child’s support system), and even the students themselves. They understand that kids depend on their schools, and them, for so much more than education alone, and so do their parents. Many parents, especially in urban areas, are single parents who work in jobs that cannot be performed from the safety of their own homes, and therefore, they also cannot assist their children with navigating virtual learning. These kids are the ones who are falling further and further behind and its not untrue that it will, as Richard Rothstein put it, “take existing academic achievement differences between middle-class and low-income students and explode them.” Systemic racism also means that these affects will also disproportionately affect Black and students of color most of all. “Anything that is happening negatively always impacts minorities more than everyone else,” says a principle of an Atlanta elementary school. “It’s bigger than just the virus. It’s the unemployment, it’s the eviction, it’s people not getting access to their medicine. Those impacts are always going to be multiplied in communities like our urban schools.”
These circumstances are incredibly unfortunate but, to be frank, it’s not fair or reasonable to ask teachers to take on all of this responsibility and be the one-size-fits-all solution at the expense of risking their own, and their loved ones, lives. Historically, teachers have been known for having to wear a great many hats and to be willing to make personal sacrifices including tremendous time, emotional energy, and even their own money, for the sake of their students. They make these sacrifices happily and have been for ages because they truly love their students and want to see them succeed, but the line might finally be drawn at asking that they risk exposure to a virus that has already killed so many, not excluding teachers, principals, other school staff, and yes, even the children themselves. Not only do teachers not get paid nearly as much as doctors, who are also forced to work on the front lines of this thing, but unlike most hospitals, many schools lack adequate funding to invest heavily in personal protective equipment, hygiene products, and other products and services that would increase safety. Speaking of which, why is it that Cruella DeVos is threatening to cut off federal funding to schools for not completely reopening in the fall but has not offered federal funding incentives for investing in safety equipment and non-traditional school services that will better protect students and their families? Good question. She should explain that since her primary concern is supposedly, the children.
As for me, I have to hold firm on my requirement to teach online only, unless new cases are at 0 for 14 days prior to the start of school. There is absolutely no reason for me to start teaching right now when it could cost me my life and cost my daughter her mother. My daughter will also be taking the complete virtual option offered by her school district her senior year. While I feel badly that she will not have the traditional senior year experience, we have discussed it and she seems to value my being around to see her growth beyond this year over some of the social benefits of in-person schooling. I likely will not get the option for a virtual-only teaching experience since I’ve not yet been hired by a school and, predictably, there are only so many spots available for the virtual-only teaching spots which are being given to teachers with established positions and highest seniority.
Though I’ve put a great deal of time and effort in preparation to begin teaching this year, even moving to the city, in a way I’m lucky. Because of having a permanent disability, I’m at least eligible for social security benefits and know I can financially tide myself over for a while until, hopefully, this virus is under control. I empathize deeply, however, with all my teacher friends who are stuck between a rock and a hard place right now and are having to balance their dedication to their students, work and economic survival with the lives of themselves and vulnerable family members.
