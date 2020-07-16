Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank
TONIGHT at The MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Split-T Management undefeated lightweight Will Madera will take on highly-regarded and world ranked Felix Verdejo in a 10-round bout that will serve as the main event of a card that can be seen live on ESPN (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT).
Madera of Rochester, New York has a record of 15-0-3 with eight knockouts.
The 29 year-old Madera has been one of the most underrated fighters in the division as he the seven year veteran has split his time plying his trade between The United States and Canada.
Madera has win over Norbert Gluck (6-0), Gabriel Duluc (11-2) and his breakout performance when he won an eight-round unanimous decision over Thomas Mattice (13-0-1) in a bout that was televised on ShoBox: The New Generation on SHOWTIME. In his last bout, Madera scored a 2nd round stoppage over Edgar Ramirez on January 28th Toronto, Canada.
Verdejo was one of the most coveted fighters that came out of the 2012 Olympics.
The 27 year-old native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, has a record of 26-1 with 16 knockouts.
Verdejo is ranked in the top-15 in three organizations on the strength of him winning his first 23 fights with wins over Oscar Bravo, Sergio Reyes, Ivan Najera, William Silva, Juan Alvarez and Oliver Flores.
Verdejo has won three in a row, which includes a 10-round unanimous decision over Manuel Rey Rojas on January 18th in Verona, New York.
At Wednesday’s weigh-in Madera was 135.8 lbs. Verdejo was 135.9
Madera is promoted by Liveco Boxing.