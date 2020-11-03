Tuesday of this week marked 231 years since the famous and monumental storming of the Bastille in Paris, which set in motion the historical events we know as the French Revolution. Political dissidents or those who stoked the wrong side of King Louis XVI were mercilessly thrown into the infamous prison. While the breaking down of the doors at the Bastille has long been held as an effort to free the masses, which happened to be not as many as we’d like to think, the actions were still taken in the name of liberté, égalité et fraternité on July 14, 1789.
As it turns out, the revolutionaries were actually looking for more gunpowder to help enhance their levels of destruction and a greater kaboom across the city. Of course, much of this took place because their unelected, out of touch monarch didn’t listen very well and had ultimately decided that overtaxing his subjects would help alleviate matters of the state. On a side note, some of debts were incurred by way of support for the newly formed American colonies and were decisions which have held France in place as our oldest ally.
Regardless, he didn’t listen very well, if at all to those around him. Consider the situation at Versailles in the late 18th century to that at Le Maison Blanche in Washington, D.C. in the early 21st. Out of his depth and clearly unfit to serve, the individual in charge with setting the example as the beacon of democracy and the face of the free world has instead used much of his time to belittle and insult virtually all opposition to his near autocratic stance on leadership. While Louis XVI married an Austrian archduchess, our commander-in-chief married a Slovenian princess who has seemingly lost the ability, yet more likely the permission to speak in public.
The man in charge at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue made it clear that any sort of revolution would not be tolerated and any attempt to storm his own Versailles would be met with “vicious dogs” and a reaction of deadly proportions. Poorly stated, yet fair enough. That’s not who we are. Were something to happen to our head of state which incapacitated him to the point where he could no longer function, there would likely be celebrations in the streets across the country. Free speech is just that, but this isn’t who we are.
We have a deadline of November 3, 2020 to begin our own Bastille Day. The vote is the only way to accomplish this because after all, we admire the actions of the French in 1789, yet we sometimes forget what came soon after that day in July. The word terrorism is unfortunately part of our vernacular, although some may not be aware that the term which came to mean to frighten and destroy those who don’t agree with a certain point of view began shortly after the French Revolution began to spread.
The Reign of Terror was a blood soaked period in French history which saw enemies of the new state, both those in power as well as those who simply talked out of line with the new mantra sent to the guillotine. Religion was essentially outlawed and the thought of an afterlife was replaced with the notion that death is but an eternal sleep. We all know what happened to Louis XVI and his wife and we also know that’s not how we lawfully bring about a change in government in our country.
In contrast to the few prisoners who were held at the Bastille at the time July 14, 1789 rolled around, there are a few people in Washington, D.C. who somehow avoided a prison term simply because they were friends of the President. Consider how so many were relieved of their positions during the term of a man who started from the top and managed to stay close to it, whether in reality or fantasy.
This is someone who has denigrated women to no end. After a popular news pundit attacked his credibility at a televised debate in 2016, he suggested that she was perhaps out of line because she was menstruating. There have been countless accusations thrown at him due to similar instances and even when the recording of how he prefers to treat beauty pageant contestants was made public, there were still masses upon masses who came to his defense. He’s refused to denounce racists and shows xenophobic tendencies to those to disagree with him. The ones chosen to serve in his cabinet before legitimate candidates were even considered were family members.
Instead of at the very least attempting to listen to the grievances of lawful protestors in front of the mansion in which he resides, he chose to have them tear gassed so he could safely walk to a nearby house of worship. While so many deemed these actions as a photo op, it’s worth noting that the line was toed on melding religion and country, which is in and of itself a violation of our Bill of Rights. Try telling the President that he works for us and that the White House actually belongs to us.
It has to stop somewhere. If the call isn’t heard in November of 2020, much like it wasn’t in 2016, then we may have to deal with four more years of a seemingly constitutional monarchy instead of a constitutional republic. The fact that he’ll get a lifetime pension as well as professional protection after four years rather than eight may sit better with us. It’s hard enough when other countries hate us. Now, they laugh at us. There’s a few things which can change this. Maybe.
Vote en masse on November 3, 2020 (or before), acknowledge the black eye on the formation of our country and do something concrete about it. Take the unlimited credit card away from Israel and revitalize the spirit of those who have come here to chase the American dream. There's so much more to throw in here, of course and this in no way suggests that this alone will fix the dilapidated condition of America. France changed their course of action in 1789 and they currently rely on a popular vote to determine who leads their country. What an idea that is.