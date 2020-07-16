This past January, Austin, TX. native Travell “Black Magic” Mazion earned what he had hoped would be the first of many pieces of boxing hardware by way of a resounding first round stoppage win over Fernando Castaneda for the vacant NABF super welterweight title. As a member of the talent signed with Golden Boy Promotions, Mazion, 17-0, 13 KO’s, was set for greater heights in the boxing world and was looking for a shot at a world championship before year’s end.
On Wednesday evening in the northwest Austin area, Travell lost his life due a horrific automobile accident which was categorized as a pin-in collision, per the Austin-Travis County EMS. After extrication of the three victims was completed, according to ATCEMS, two of them were transported to Round Rock Medical Center, one by ground with potentially life-threatening injuries and the other by air with critical life-threatening injuries. The one on-site pronouncement was Travell Mazion, who would’ve turned 25 later this month.
The official press release from Golden Boy Promotions read as follows: “We at Golden Boy are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Travell Mazion last night. Mazion was a kind, charismatic young man who lit up every room he walked into and brought excitement to fans inside the ring. We send our heartfelt prayers and thoughts to his family. May he Rest In Peace.”
Over the past seven years, I’ve been fortunate enough to have seen Mazion fight live in my home state, whether in Austin, Houston, Dallas or San Antonio. Although the aforementioned words of praise from Golden Boy Promotions certainly hold their weight by way of those who knew him, I only met Travell once. I am a writer and even though I’ve found boxers over the years to by and large be approachable and amiable, I’m not the type to bother someone at work. I’m also not the type to stick a phone in someone’s face and hit the record button. I always recall the lyric from “Limelight” by Canadian Prog-Rock legends Rush. “I can’t pretend a stranger is a long awaited friend.” To me, this goes both ways.
Back in April of 2013, I was covering a night of fights at the Frank Erwin Center on the campus of the University of Texas. The following week, I’d be headed off to Las Vegas to see Floyd Mayweather’s return to the ring after a yearlong stint in the Clark County Jail.
The Solo Boxeo card that night in Austin featured some regulars within the boxing world, such as Raymundo Beltran but it also had a future world champion who was making his third professional appearance, Jose Ramirez (WBC and WBO super lightweight). Per the usual, I get to the arena in time to see the first fight on each and every card I am fortunate enough to attend.
That night in the Texas capital, I met a young, fresh faced kid named Travell Mazion, who was making his professional debut. Our fifteen to twenty second conversation was brief, but memorable. I shook his hand, wished him good luck and told him to relax and do what he loved to do. And he did via a first round TKO. I’d hoped that he’d stick with it and some day become a big name. The guy was a regular sweetheart.
I last saw Travell fight last Summer in Grand Prairie, Texas, a suburb of Dallas. While some ring walks are memorable for various reasons, I’ll never forget what “Black Magic” did that night inside the Verizon Theatre. The norm is that ring walks are all about the fighter who is walking towards what they hope will be a night of glory. Moments before Travell began his journey towards the ring, the announcer asked that all in attendance remain silent and turn on the flashlights of their cellphones. There was no blaring music. Just quiet, for what Travell had requested to take place in the hopes of improving justice in the world. He climbed into the ring and quickly took a knee. He pounded the mat with his glove and shouted, “Let’s go!”. He proceeded to put on a great performance and get a convincing unanimous decision victory over Jeremy Ramos.
Ringside Report sends our deepest condolences to Mazion Family in their time of grief.Contact the Feature Writers