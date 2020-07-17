(Meme says Bonnie on purpose because “Goya” Donnie never gets names right!)
By Ron Signore
Sometimes when I sit down to get my thoughts out for people to read, even I feel like a broken record. Sadly, there are so many avenues that can be reflected on during these turbulent times in the COVID Era. Some perspectives warrant the consideration of people other than me or immediate family. The writing on topic’s like BLM or Police Reform must take that approach. I am neither African American nor am I in law enforcement.
Then there are times like these where there is a significant impact right here in my home, and I know that if it is an impact here, other families are going through some struggles as well on the same matter. Probably one of the most critical decisions or actions that take place in the upcoming weeks is the action plan for kids to return to school with COVID still running rampant.
The Cheeto Man approach is simple: we must live with COVID and send the kids back to opened schools. Threatening that if schools do not re-open, he will find ways to withhold federal funding. I did not believe things could get much worse than appointing Betsy DeVos as the United States Secretary of Education (to that point, I did not think things would be worse than Bunker Boy winning the Electoral College Vote), but hence I was wrong.
Without being shy on criticism, DeVos is the worst possible person leading the administration around our nation’s education policies. Her own conservative views, which are visibly still in the 1950’s, impose an allowance of intolerability from a young age and a clear drawing of the line separating the reality of progression and outdated conservatism. A prime example took place in the state of Indiana surrounding the ability for a private school institution that takes federal funding and still maintain they can deny the admittance of students of the LGBTQ community or students that come from LGBTQ parents homes. The idea that an institution that accepts federally funded money could deny its citizens based on any degree of sexual orientation is one of the most disgusting concepts in the modern United States.
She is not shy about allowing federal funding vouchers go to private and charter schools, but perhaps her biggest failure in her own flawed policy resides in her back yard. Coming out of the state of Michigan, one could argue she turned her back on it and “left many children behind.” Her policy of take funding away from public schools and they will do better, has failed repeatedly and most magnified in her home state of Michigan.
Like her “boss,” DeVos shows ineptitude of her job by not knowing the laws that impact her role as a leader in this country. In cases where she feels the conservative ability to let the state deal with things like reporting undocumented immigrants to ICE, she should know that schools need to provide education no matter the knowledge of someone’s immigration status per the constitution. Seems like this administration has a hard time with that piece of paper.
Things always circle back to the idiocy of inept officials as we circle back to somewhat present day. DeVos has helped distribute and guide funds during the pandemic to private ad religious education institutions as opposed to the main intention of the public-school systems. During this time, she cluelessly backs Deathly Donnie to re-open schools and allow the withholding of funds by saying, “there’s nothing in the data that suggests that kids being in school is any way dangerous.” The absent-minded stupidity of that statement alone should have mobs (wearing masks of course) protesting for her resignation.
Many of us sit watching these bits in the news wondering what sources even the leadership from our country are getting information from. There is a blind following to back an orange hobbit with no medical background whatsoever. Dismissive of the potential risk for not only students, but failure to realize the increased risk of transmission to teachers, faculty and like every parent knows and has experienced, kids bring home whatever bug they get in school. Again, it creates the image that they do not look at data at all. This virus does not just affect senior citizens. This virus does not lose strength in spreading in warmer climates. This virus may only currently have a 1% mortality rate, but ongoing effects from those who are symptomatic are still being studied. We simply do not know enough about the COVID-19 virus and the long term destruction it could have, but we have seen enough instances of unnecessary death and patients that may never recover fully as their bodies have been so badly damaged.
Another point that causes the dilemma at home, my home and I am sure many others, is what the heck do we do come the start of school. We know school districts and education institutions all across the country are trying to figure this out. The applause I give to these leaders to try and make gold out of a crap situation can never be measured. It is another lose-lose situation immediate future with absolute certainty. The long-term win/loss results cannot even be imagined to be guesstimated just yet, because we really do not know things beyond what we have experienced the last 4-6 months.
The impact of the dilemma comes to middle- and lower-income class families the hardest. These families are already struggling economically to get ahead. Frankly, another situation I blame big picture on the Republican leadership over time. Take my family as an example. I pay my taxes to my city which includes the schools. I am paying for my kids to go to school and be taught by a certified professional teacher. I am not naïve enough to not realize some teachers are just awful but hear me out on this. The social implications of being taught by someone who is outside of your family, and the social benefits to children being in groups of peers’ helps shape their identity at these young ages. Let us also take into true consideration that as hard as it may be to hear, kids K-12 are disgusting. Many younger kids have problems with washing hands and picking noses. Older kids, well, many have their disgusting faults and habits too.
Now take the alternative. Remote learning. This has been outlined to require a parent to oversee the educational development of their kids in somewhat of a babysitting type fashion. For many families of these socio-economic classes, the country just potentially took away a second income. An income that may have had minimal positive gain in some respects if childcare was being used during work/school hours, but taken away, nonetheless. What if it is a single income family by default? That is money not being earned, not going back in the economy.
Now add the consideration that while my wife is a great mother and has helped raise our children in a phenomenal manor, she is not a professional teacher. Then to demine her to the status of babysitter, unpaid at that, is absolute crap. We just put role expectations and responsibilities without pay on someone. And for those of you out there that think along the lines of “they are her kids, she should not get paid to have their education growth at heart,” you are missing the point.
Make no mistake, in this household, there is NOTHING more important to my wife or I than our children. Starting number one with their safety. We should not be trusting Cheeto in Chief with the safety or the lives of our children. That is why our choice will be to keep our kids home and remote learn. We, and by we, I mean my wife, will be making the sacrifices to help make sure our children grow educationally. Her job, though unpaid, will be helping guide our two children of school age through the year, as well as helping foundationally develop our infant. Her job is significantly harder than mine. I could not do it. I do not have the patience. My mind barely reflects on a true social level at times from not being able to separate business from every other aspect of life. I often found myself trying to parent my kids like I manage my reports on my sales teams, and vice versa.
For these clowns to sit there and announce that they see no correlation to the dangers of opening schools for the fall just keeps the disappointment growing in a rampant fashion. They show they clearly do not care about the lives or safety of others, especially if it hurts their political agenda. DeVos herself is an enigma. How can someone so brainless be able to oversee education. A clear correlation to the administration under Bunker Boy not caring for the people who they are supposed to protect. From 360-degrees, we can see at an extremely impactful level the effects COVID is having on families directly and indirectly because of the incompetence of Comrade Trump’s handling of the pandemic. He will keep preaching how he will keep America great. The Moscow Agent Governing America is making his buddy Putin extremely happy for the damage he is inflicting on how own country. This criminal administration needs to be locked up in a 6×8 “bunker” before November 3rd. Since that is unlikely in a few months’ time, we need to stop at nothing to make sure Joe Biden wins the office in the election.
Get out and VOTE. VOTE NOW.Contact the Feature Writers