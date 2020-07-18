Welcome to July 2020 where anything is possible. I literally mean anything. We are only halfway through this month and so far we have witnessed U.S. Attorney General William Barr fire the third prosecutor on his list, Roger Stone’s sentence commuted days before he was supposed to report to prison, the President retweet former gameshow host Chuck Woolery’s commentary on COVID-19 as a “democratic hoax” only to have his son test positive days later prompting Woolery to retract his statement and as of now, delete his tweets, the now normal daily news reports of record-breaking cases of the virus, and all the regular shenanigans that happens in between. Even more prominent is the great debate on opening schools this Fall, which my fellow RSR writer Kristen Milefchik wrote a wonderful op-ed on this topic so eloquently and is a must read. It almost seems as if the world keeps spinning while humanity is steadily deteriorating into an abyss.
There is one group, however, that seems to only receive attention lately when it is to reflect them in a negative manner. If you are wondering who I am referring to it is the millennials. Besides being what might be the unluckiest generation in history — I’ll defend this statement shortly – and the only time you hear about anything related to us lately is that we are the age group with the highest positive testing rate for coronavirus. As a millennial the negative attention is nothing new to me or probably anyone else who is a member of this generation. We are used to it, usually brush it off, and continue to live our best lives – at least we did before the world imploded.
What really rustled my jimmies was the comments of one of the Florida politicians (surprise, surprise). St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman decided to address us via Facebook Live, claiming “All of you millennials who thought you were immune to this virus … you were wrong and it’s time that your generation started taking this more seriously.” He ended his rant by exclaiming: “Your death rate may not be as high as someone who’s 75 years old, but you could infect someone who’s 75 years old.” My eyes literally cannot roll back far enough at this idjit and the brain damage I sustained from his commentary along with the other imbeciles who are in charge but not a clue on how to do their jobs.
At the start of this pandemic millennials were portrayed as wild spring breakers who did not have a care in the world. This narrative is not only false, it is quite the opposite of reality. Being that most of us are in our mid-twenties to late thirties we were nowhere near the spring break crowds or at college COVID-19 parties. No, we were busy scrambling to cancel and reschedule our weddings, have virtual college graduation ceremonies, plan how to deliver our babies safely, figure out how our bills were going to be paid as we are the largest generation to experience unemployment currently, and overall wondering what the hell is going on. We are experiencing the loss that the older generations are feeling while trying to understand how we will pick up the pieces and keep moving forward. As most of the world continues to degrade us it is time for them to wake up and realize it will be millennials who will suffer the most from the catastrophic tragedy of the year 2020. It seems that the world’s portrayal of millennials seems to be confusing us with the younger Gen-Z. Let me introduce you to who we really are.
Millennials are individuals born between 1981 and 1996, although some may consider them until 1998. Regardless, the average age right now is 23 to 40 years old. That means that most of us are now into the years where we are at the prime of our lives during what is undoubtedly one of the worst periods of history. Amid a pandemic, economic collapse, and the train-wreck of leaders in D.C. (yes, I mean both parties), we are unusual because we have already lived through some of the most historically trying times in post-modern America.
Many of us grew up on VHS, cassette tapes, phones with chords, and AOL dial-up internet. We remember a world without smartphones and were able to successfully sneak out to meet up with friends or go to parties before parents could track your every move through ‘Find My Friends’. I am sure most of us remember the first real social media craze of MySpace where we fought over who had the first spot on the friends list and Tom’s iconic whiteboard picture. Some remember the Oklahoma City bombing while the rest of us remember being confused on who the new President was during the election debacle of 2000. Every single one of us can tell you where we were on 9/11 and mourned with the country while those in the first half of our generation enlisted to fight these terrorists and served across seas without hesitation. We all were either towards the end of our childhoods or graduating high school and college during the economic recession that plagued the first half of this century. Now added to our list of achievements is a global pandemic that has turned most of our world’s upside down. The first half of millennials graduated during the worst recession since the Great Depression during the early 2000s. The second half, like myself, are graduating amid the worst economic collapse since the Great Depression.
There are a multitude of repercussions we will experience throughout our careers, such as “wage scars” where lower starting pay rates follow you throughout the entirety of your career. Wage scars usually last around 20 years of someone’s career. Even before the Coronavirus, the average millennials’ median wealth was a third lower than where it should be when compared to previous generations at the same stage of life. It is also estimated that almost one-third of the millennial population do not have the financial means to cover an emergency expense of $400. Many of us attended college since it is near impossible to get a decent job without one and accrued an average of $106,000 in student loan debt which leaves us with ghastly amounts for monthly payments. Loan forgiveness programs have become miniscule due to an assortment of technicalities. A college degree was supposed to be our ticket to financial security when in all actuality it becomes a lifetime fiscal burden.
As of this year millennials make up half of the global population and the work force. This also means we currently make up a large portion of the outrageous unemployment numbers. The negative connotations placed on my generation is that while the world portrays us as spoiled, self-absorbed chicken heads, we are the ones who will be expected to fix the mess created by the previous generations. More than half of us support healthcare as a human right, almost all of us support student loan reforms to make education more affordable, and we have been the largest proponents for wearing masks and social distancing. If you still do not believe me, please allow me to open your eyes to our reality.
I reached out to a fellow classmate and friend whom I have known since high school. A talented performer – believe me this girl was made for the stage – made it out to Los Angeles to begin her career. Coincidentally, we will both forever remember March 13, 2020, as the day the curtains closed for us. An hour after being called into work she was permanently released from the set. “I looked at the empty streets of Paramount Studios as I headed home, scared, and unsure of when my next paycheck would be coming in. Being an actor, dancer, vocalist, or artist of any kind, our identity goes hand in hand with our profession. When the industry stops, we not only have economic repercussions, we put a pause on what we live for.”
Sharing my concerns of my own frustrations with the inadequate unemployment process and the added stress of how I was going to financially survive, even on the other side of the country it seemed just as unfortunate. “The economic reality is that most of us live paycheck to paycheck. We are independent contractors, never on salary, spending many working hours (auditions, classes, etc.) for free or at our own cost. We don’t get furloughed; we get laid off. If you’re lucky, you have a side job keeping your profession afloat. If you aren’t as fortunate, you have two other jobs that now also have you laid off.”
As we continued to discuss the never-ending uphill battle the past six months have been, we connected over facing the same issues instituted in our unemployment system across the nation. “You use any job you can for Unemployment Benefits. You only get to use one job source for supplementing your payment. Before the federal funding”, which refers the extra $600 a week that expires at the end of this month, she continued “I was only to receive $87.00 a week. That was prior to unemployment deciding to hold all my checks for the past two months. They created a new system for independent contractors, but the majority of claimants haven’t received any benefits from it.” This is an issue many are Americans are facing. Last week, another 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment bringing the total to over 40 million Americans. That means that right now one in four Americans are unemployed due to COVID-19.
Although she was fortunate to have two months’ worth of income, by the time her and her partner had paid their July bills their savings had become depleted. My fiancé and I also spent our last dime paying our bills for this month. Actually, most of my friends and family have either ran out of savings or are surviving paycheck to paycheck.
In regard to her partner, he shared a similar experience to my fiancé’s unemployment debacle. “He, like many others, is stuck in the endless loop of “identification verification” and hasn’t been paid since he applied. The only options are to send endless letters or call 600 times a day, to maybe get through to a specialist, who hopefully doesn’t hang up on you.” To end her story on a brighter note, her partner has been able to return to his job part-time as of this week, however, she emphasized how many are not as lucky. “We aren’t sure if we’re going to cover next month’s bills or not. For others, most of them won’t have a place to turn to when their homes get taken from them. Now the options are 1) get a new job if they’re hiring in between the shutdowns and expose yourself to COVID-19 or 2) go into debt and lose everything.” Her words sing the melody of truth, while her voice is one many of us love hearing. The story of her trials and tribulations over these last few months resonate with many of us.
Another close friend of mine is experiencing the opposite hardships brought on by this virus. We were having our weekly venting sessions, which have become a primary source of keeping my sanity, she confided in me on how she is really hanging on by a thread. She currently works for Wells Fargo and has been fortunate to not be laid-off. However, a sense of guilt for complaining overcame her. I ensured her that her feelings were real and appropriate. She is not only doing double the work at the same pay but is having to be placed at risk without reaping any extra benefits. It is no surprise that in a work environment which specifically deals with handling cash that several of her coworkers have tested positive for COVID-19, yet the company is not even providing those who were exposed with any testing opportunity. Not only is she mentally and physically exhausted from trying to keep afloat while hours are cut, helping with staffing at multiple other branches, or even being held at gunpoint in a robbery last week, but she is frustrated because it seems as if there is a lack of care for her health and safety by the organization she has dedicated herself to for years.
Finally, I would like to give you my story. At the beginning of this year I celebrated the milestone of my quarter-life birthday. Jokingly I told everyone this would be the year of my “quarter-life crisis.” I am sure you can tell that this joke did not age well. During the month after my birthday I was busy looking for jobs in my career field and preparing for my upcoming graduation for my dual-degree Master of Science and Master of Public Administration from the University of Central Florida in Orlando. After many applications, interviews, completion of my background check, turning in my W-4 form, and receiving my employee handbook, I was ecstatic to announce to my friends and family I had accepted a position with a Sheriff’s department in Texas. I was ready to finish school, begin my career, move out of my apartment complex with daily gun shots, and start the life I had been dreaming of. This was the first week of March, and as most of you can probably tell things took a turn for the worst.
A week later, I was notified my start date would be pushed back. After days of trying, I was able to apply for unemployment under a provision in the CARES Act which I expected to last me until I would attend the academy. Six weeks later I received my first unemployment payment. As the city and county officials kept us on lock-down, my start date was finally postponed indefinitely. Between the rapidly spreading coronavirus and outbreak of national protests following the death of George Floyd, I received an email stating that due to budget reallocations my job offer was rescinded. Five days later the University of Central Florida announced the commencement ceremonies would be cancelled and held virtually. The day after that an unemployment case worker called me due to losing my position, stating I had to refile for the last place I physically was employed at. Eight weeks later without any source of income, I am still fighting my appeal for being denied even though I am covered under the CARES Act. Simultaneously I have been applying for every job, regardless if it is related to my degrees, but continue to receive nothing but “thank you for applying, however we have decided to go a different direction” emails. Within six months, my world like many others has completely capsized.
These stories are just three of the millions who are experiencing similar or worse circumstances. While the world seems to continually berate and blame us, we somehow seem to manage being the most logical and caring generation during this time. While government leaders could not even agree on wearing a mask, it was millennials took it upon their own hands to help their communities. We have promoted and supported safety requirements including lockdowns, stay-at-home orders, social distancing, and wearing a mask. We stood by our fellow Americans to bring justice and equality for those whose voices have been left unheard for decades (and yes, many of us wore masks). We have tried to bridge the gap between the hurt and anger with love and unity.
We are losing our own milestones but continue to dream of returning to a time of normalcy. We are feeling completely lost yet are providing innovative solutions to lead our country to a brighter future. While the rest of the world mocks our efforts, calls us the problem, and continues to drive us towards what feels like the apocalypse it will be millennials who will be obligated to take on the future decades of economic and inequal disparities that are the direct result of this travesty response our leaders and portions of the public have caused.
I am a strong believer that everything is a lesson. You are either the teacher or the student, and once the lesson has been taught, we move onto the next in our journey. This year has been one of many lessons. We have experienced hardships, disappointments, fear of the unknown, and hopes that one day we will have the world we once knew returned to us. Although my generation has suffered greatly and received much blame, we have been through dark times before and came out of them undefeated, stronger, and ready to conquer the next challenge we will face. We are one of the most influential generations. We adapt to any environment. We created and use technology like social media platforms with the purpose of providing accurate information to a vast portion of the population. We are innovative researchers who gather information from multiple sources to ensure we fully understand the issue at hand. We are aware most of us are carriers or asymptomatic to COVID-19, yet we make up the majority of individuals promoting and acting out the precautions while pushing awareness to the rest of our fellow citizens.
The purpose of this article is not to attack or blame other generations. It is to show readers the reality of what myself and many other millennials are experiencing right now. It is so you can understand our reality. Life is like a song; if you skip a beat it messes up the whole tempo. We will continue to let our voices be the melody that steers us through the darkness, and our harmonies will shine as a beacon of hope to what will be a forever changed world.