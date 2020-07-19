Fans from all over the world including me this week are in mourning after the announcement of the death of Naya Rivera, on July 13th, the 7th anniversary of her Glee Co-Star’s death, Cory Monteith. Cory tragically passed away at the age of 31 years old after an accidental overdose.
Naya was an American actress, singer, model and beloved mother to her four-year-old son Josey. One of the many things Naya will always be remembered for is her times on Glee. The talented actress and singer played the ground-breaking character Santana, a lesbian character who first struggled with coming forward with her identity and later found great empowerment in embracing her sexuality and identity. This role not only shined a light on the actresses’ remarkable talent but also brought light to many of the challenges the LGBTQ+ community face in society today.
As a tribute to Naya’s ground-breaking character on Glee, I have decided to share what I think were her 5 most remarkable and beautiful performances on Glee. I must admit selecting only 5, was vastly difficult, but I think if any fans like myself, were to discuss her most influential and powerful moments on the show, they would likely refer to one of these 5 performances.
1. GLEE – “Rumour Has It/Someone Like You” Mash-Up
This performance of Adele’s popular hits “Rumour Has it” and “Someone Like You” not only shined light on Naya’s beautiful singing voice but also her talented acting. In this particular scene, Naya’s character Santana was still hiding her sexuality and had just been informed by her cheerleading coach Sue (character played by Jane Lynch) that she was about to be outed as a lesbian in a television commercial. Sue at the time was running a campaign to become Ohio’s newest Congress Women, and her competing candidate Reggie was informed by his niece who went to school with Santana, that she had overheard a conversation Finn (character played by Cory Monteith) and Santana had.
Sue shows Santana the television commercial set to air, and the commercial outs Santana as a lesbian as a strategy to question Sue’s values, given that Santana is her head cheerleader. Sue apologizes but Santana cries out that she has not told her parents and runs out of the office in distress. Immediately after, Santana begins performing Adele’s hits with some of the other Glee cast. The performance is powerful and awakening, as you can see the struggle her character is going through as she sings the iconic Adele lyrics, “Don’t forget me I beg.” Fans are now returning to this performance on YouTube and promising Naya in the comments that they will never forget her. Naya’s legacy will forever live on through these powerful performances that fans from all over the world will never forget.
2. Glee- “I Kissed A Girl”
Female empowerment was a reoccurring theme within the Glee Series. Naya’s character, Santana, was one of the most resiliently strong female characters within the show. Her powerful vocal performance of Katy Perry’s hit “I kissed a girl” which she sang alongside other female co-stars including Lea Michele, Amber Riley, Heather Morris, Jenna Ushkowitz, Dianna Agron, and more was one of the most memorable scenes representing “Girl Power” within the Glee Series. In this scene, Santana’s sexuality had just been outed by a tv commercial, and a male character named Josh approaches her and makes a comment to her by the lockers, he suggests that she just needs a guy to quote “straighten her out” and thinks he is the guy to do it. The other female characters quickly come to Santana’s defence, informing him that sexuality is not a choice. The women all come together and sing Katy Perry’s hit as a tribute to Santana’s character and her sexuality. In this scene, Naya’s character encourages herself and others to be true to who they are, and her female co-stars teach a great lesson on sticking together and accepting one another.
3. GLEE – “Smooth Criminal”
Naya Rivera’s rendition of “Smooth Criminal” by Michael Jackson was one of the many show-stopping performances within Glee. Naya sang the song alongside rival character Grant Gustin who played Sebastian, a member of the Dalton Academy Warblers, the rival of William McKinley’s High School Glee Club, the New Directions. For many artists covering a legend like Michael Jackson is a difficult feat, but for Naya, this was just another moment that proved she was a true star, her acting, choreography and singing in this scene is extraordinary. This is a song that many fans have turned to again and again even after the series ending in 2015.
4. GLEE – “America” from West Side Story
One of Naya’s most memorable moments on Glee is Santana’s performance of “America” from West Side Story, the popular Broadway Musical. In the fifth episode of season three, Naya’s character Santana plays the role of Anita, in a captivating theatrical performance of West Side Story put on by the cast of Glee. It is another moment that demonstrates not only Naya’s radiant voice but also her talented dancing and acting.
5. Glee – “If I Die Young”
In season 5 episode 3, “The Quarterback,” the Glee characters pay tribute to the fallen character Finn after the actor, Cory Monteith, who played his character tragically died after an accidental overdose. The episode is both devastating and uplifting, as it brings together the cast, characters and fans as they mourn both the death of the character and the actor. Naya’s character Santana sings a heartbreaking tribute to Finn through singing the song, “If I Die Young,” Santana sings the song holding back tears and eventually breaks down as other characters try to comfort her. Naya’s performance of “If I Die Young” now serves as not only a tribute to Cory who played “Finn” but as a tribute to the life of Naya herself. Fans are now returning to this scene in Glee and finding comfort from one another in grieving her loss.
Santana will forever be remembered for her legacy on Glee, she was a true icon, a resiliently talented artist and a wonderful mother. Ringside Report and I would like to take this time to send our deepest condolences to Naya's family, friends, co-workers, and fans from all around the world, may we honor her memory, and all heal together.