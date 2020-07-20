The UFC has been churning out promising fight cards since their return from the Covid-19 pandemic. Most of which that does not have a hefty pay per view tag either. The UFC model compliments such a satisfactory dynamic. This Saturday is another example of a delectable series of fights for fans to digest during a hot, socially distanced, Summer. Fight Island in Abu Dhabi will once again be the destination, but all fans will need is ESPN to feast their eyes on such an eclectic fight card.
The main event is an intriguing one, as Robert Whittaker takes on Darren Till in an important middleweight fight. It is number 1, Whittaker, looking to get back to the top of the middleweight mountain, and number 5 Till, who is giving a try at middleweight after some disappointing losses at welterweight. Otherwise known as Bobby Knuckles Vs The Gorilla. Both men can hurt you with their strikes and have had a lot of wins that way. With that said, the only KO win of note for Till in recent memory is against Cowboy Cerrone. Both mixed martial artists have also won fights going the full five-round distance. Indeed, it is a tough fight to call, and there is no doubt that the fans will be the ultimate winners. In a poll taken on social media, fans favored Till over Whittaker in votes 76 to 68. Very close indeed.
Official prediction: Whittaker by KO inside of four rounds.
At first glance, the undercard of this Fight Night might make fans think they have been placed in some sort of time machine, as Mauricio Rua takes on Antonio Rogerio Nogueria in a light heavyweight bout, while Fabricio Werdum faces Alexander Gustafsson in a heavyweight affair. There is plenty of mixed martial arts experience with these four fighters, you wonder if any of these guys have at least half of a tank of gas left, however.
Official prediction: Rua KO/TKO 2, Werdum split decision.
UFC Fight Night has four other fights on the main card:
Carla Esparza Vs Marina Rodriguez: This is a very crucial strawweight fight. The winner inches closer to a title fight, although they will probably have to win at least one more big fight to get there. With that said, there should be no looking ahead for these ladies, as they will have to work harder than they ever had before to get past one another.
Official prediction: Esparza hands Rodriguez her first loss with a decision victory.
Paul Craig Vs Gadzhimurad Antigulov: Otherwise know as Two Syllables Vs Too Many Vowels. Neither fighter is ranked in the top fifteen in the light heavyweight division, and a win here will likely not change that fact. However, a victory is much needed for these guys to stay somewhat relevant. A fight on a high-profile main card is a big spot to get. Look for both men to let it all hang out.
Official prediction: Two syllables decisions Too Many Vowels.
Alex Oliveira Vs Peter Sobotta: Another matchup of two MMA veterans trying to stay relevant in a division that neither are highly ranked. They always put on a great effort, nonetheless.
Official prediction: I call this the ‘flip a coin,’ fight. In the end, Cowboy will win a decision that a portion of the viewers will disagree with.
Khamzat Chimaev Vs Rhys McKee: McKee is making his UFC debut on Fight Island, and I have seen zero footage of him. He has shown he can win with strikes as well as submissions. The same can be said of his opponent, Borz, who is a highly impressive MMA fighter and should move up the rankings in the welterweight division by the end of next year. He last fought on July 15th and is getting right back at it.
Official prediction: Without the benefit of an eye test, McKee is an unknown commodity, but Borz is very impressive and should continue his stoppage streak. Chimaev KO by strikes inside of two rounds.
My final prediction is that the main card of this Fight Night will garner plenty of competition for the Fight of the Night. I like Whittaker Vs Till to take those honors, it should be a firefight for as long as it lasts, and it should last at least a couple of rounds.
What say you?
Stay tuned…
Anthony “Zute” George is the Author of Tough Man: The Greg Haugen Story, a new boxing book that covers the skilled champion from Auburn, Washington, as well as the scope of the times during his days of pugilism.
