From a business perspective, I have learned very well to maintain control. It could be within my lone tasks or my activities driving sales cycles. I can control and drive towards the desired outcomes of most anything on a professional level. I also keep very calm and have a great poker face at the table, even more calm when objections come to my goals. But that all has seemed to change lately as I let outside, uncontrollable variables get by my initial guard. One of those variables is clearly politically based, otherwise, I probably would not have the consistent disgruntled descriptions of Comrade Trump. The broader spectrum is the clear fact that my struggles are magnified by the millions of extensions of Cheeto Man that call I have come to know as MAGAt’s or MAGA MORONS.
It does not matter if I am catching the news, scrolling through social media or just out in public (which is few and far between), you can spot a Bunker Buddy immediately. It is easy. They are the ones who: are not wearing a mask; discrediting Black Lives Matter with All Lives Matter, and probably worst of all, screaming from the mountain tops that schools should re-open. Right now, we are seeing clear absence of intelligence within America, and in over dominating fashion. I have always admired the United States. It is the greatest and freest country in the world. Unfortunately, that freedom is coming with a price tag of life or death in many cases. It should make sense to do what is right, whether by common sense, the excuse of the bible or religious way of life or even scientific data if religion is not one’s thing. In turn, they sacrifice common sense in some sort of misguided pride of what they are entitled to by their rights.
Instead we see “Karen” daily complaining that it is her right to not wear a mask; or legally, they cannot make her wear a mask. Sitting in their self-proclaimed ivory tower, they call those of us who participate and promote mask wearing with the knowledge that it is a precautionary measure to help stop the spread of COVID, “radical leftists.” Same for any consideration to support of the Black Lives Matter Movement, which I think just makes people who want to minimize that, racist.
This notion of being a radical leftist drives me to a brink. This edge is not because I am not proud to be on the left side of the spectrum. I believe it is much simpler than that. In reflection, I contest my irritability to be from the perception that these arrogant ignoramus’ label me as un-American. Like the club of the cool kids in the country is the staunch Republican Party. The irony of these zombie IQ equivalents stereotyping the whole left side of the spectrum as “sheeple” to the left-wing media agenda is laughable yet disturbing in so many ways at the same time.
Forget that the studies indicate the higher IQ level by aggregate is on the left side of the spectrum, it is the “sheeple” instincts that has this country going through the depths of hell it is right now. The lack of ability to think for one’s self and adopting the paranoid victim mentality from their frightened leader is what allowed the egotistical stance of protecting their rights as opposed to taking measures to stop spread of COVID. They went right along, hook, line, and sinker, to minimize the risks the virus carries. They took a mental perception that anyone who wears a mask is just helping create some sort of mutiny against their Bunker protector. The claims of a hoax still fly, though 130K lives are lost. As recently as this morning, it was brought to my attention that people are trying to drive the Trump/DeVos agenda to send their kids back to school because “it is just like the flu,” and “we shouldn’t let the science decide if our kids go back to school.”
Then the perception that the radical left is a bunch of thugs who want to defy law and order and live within an anarchist state. The rampant allegations of a movement to overthrow the government and burn down America flood social media. Again, to reiterate, I consider these people to be beyond ignorant and truly be racists. They sit there and judge exercising the freedoms of the flag as un-American. They post their memes and pictures on social media of soldiers who gave their life for people to tarnish the flag. They need to look in the mirror and realize with their 3rd grade dropout education that people have those rights because soldiers sacrificed for us. They need to understand that is how this country started. Instead it become this plot for the radical left to take over the country and ruin it. Sadly, they miss the perception that the BLM is not to succeed from the nation or overthrow our government, it is to be accepted as equal under that flag we so cherish.
These generalities have only become stronger as time has progressed. While I was growing up, there were simple stereotypes for each side of the political spectrum. Republicans were war happy and the greedy rich. Democrats were wimps at wartime, tax happy and driving to ruin the apparent utopia Republicans perceive this nation to be. If we break down some of those stereotypes, we can see where some of those identities came from throughout time. However, a common theme to some of my writing really illustrates the growth in divide of the bipartisan country and the drive comes more from hate. That hate up until the last 4 years was mainly perpetuated by the media and whatever agenda the source was pushing. Though, I will always maintain that Rush Limbaugh and Fox News drove the paranoia angle Republicans take today. But the last 4 years, the magnification has come from Cheeto Man and his administration. They play out the victim card. They drive the imagery that America is Great, and Democrats are trying to ruin it. Social media allows for those volumes to be amplified and this the divide gets larger.
By no means do I want to live in any other country, though a nice vacation to Italy is on the bucket list. But how is it these countries in Europe are beating this us with social relations and COVID cases? I contest there is a stronger love for their neighbor in the areas of which we see these attributes. People protest in countries around the world on our behalf to support our racial injustice. People around the world wear masks when out because they want to stop the spread of a disease that they saw destroy lives in the blink of an eye. A virus that consumed the world and had the globe in a panic from a health care capability viewpoint was played down as a hoax and our leadership took no action until it was too late. Furthermore, they had no plan for our great country and as the cases mount up, we still have idiots who throw out “it is my right to not wear a mask.” Pride and ego will only get you so far, and the fall from that point is disastrous. I do not want to see us fall anymore. We should be setting the example as leaders of the free world, yet we are being viewed as ignorant tantrum throwing babies. I would campaign for the country to exercise their rights and freedoms to use common sense and realize we are all one nation.Contact the Feature Writers