Everyday things change, but basically, they stay the same. One area of human nature that has not changed is the desire illustrated by Don Henley’s song “Dirty Laundry.” We have an interest in the bad things that happen. We invest our lives in the glorification or fall of others. I am no different. People we do not know on a personal level, never met, or even know their real name in some cases (reference to maybe some sort of stage name if it is an entertainer).
This past weekend, I tried with every ounce of energy in my body to not watch the Trump interview with Chris Wallace. There are so many times that I find myself not able to be objective when Cheeto Man speaks due to my studying of his past and the constant inability to tell the truth. Not to mention, watching Fox News Channel takes a certain amount of energy itself. Like a train wreck in progress, I could not fight hard enough to avoid viewing.
Before I dive a little deeper into some feelings on the topics of the interview itself, I will openly admit that I felt Chris Wallace did a good job. I am not naïve enough to believe that there was not some rehearsal and prep and limitations from the interview, but I did feel he did a good job to not fluff Comrade Trump in the usual half assed adult video lighting Fox News usually broadcasts on the President.
The focus on COVID-19 is more and more of a hot topic issue every day. Despite the ongoing messaging of the President’s philosophy that the hoax will just go away, the topic was addressed in multiple facets. The interesting piece that I took from watching was understanding a little more as to why there is such distortion between the White House messaging compared to MSM and studied from the CDC. The first major conflict was the conflict many of us engage in everyday with people; the need to wear masks.
The President continues to throw ramblings into the air on topics. He tries to give a perception that he is tough and confident. So, when it came to masks, he gave an endorsement to masks, but still will not endorse mandating them for even the shortest amount of time to try and flatten the curve. He wants to leave that to the governors to decide. Though the CDC would suggest that any defensive measures could help minimize spread, the bottom line is to act on that we have the responsibility to protect ourselves and each other. Just as I was trying to figure out why he could be so dense to the whole enforcement of masks in the short run, many avenues sprayed from his mouth in many directions that illustrates his ineffectiveness as the leader of the United States.
With the clear dismissal of nationally enforcing masks, Wallace pointed out the trend of confirmed COVID cases in the country. He addressed the graph visual to Trump as if Trump had the intellect of a 2-year-old (points for Wallace). The simplicity of the graphic chart showed a clear spike in the early arrival of COVID, a bit of a dip, then a skyrocket of confirmed cases in the past month or so timeframe, showing us as the 7th worst mortality rate in the world. Wallace could barely get through any question throughout the whole interview, but Trump immediately interrupted with his demented reality. Claims that Wallace is only able to show that chart due to our countries ability to test, holding a bragging right on Trump’s own administration on handling of the pandemic. He enlightened Wallace that numbers would be down if we did not test as much. The problem with this statement is that testing just identifies who has contracted the bug, so I would argue that more testing is warranted, not less. At the same time, he discredits testing numbers because he believes some confirmed cases should not be part of the results, adding some people test positive with a case of the “sniffles,” and that the impact of the virus is different from those of an older age demographic compared to the lack of impact to most of the younger age citizens.
In that process, Kayleigh McEnany handed Trump a chart and information from a source out of Europe showing the United States having the lowest mortality rate. It dawned on me, rather confirmed previous thought. Trump is operating off data that only appeals to him. It does make me wonder if he is lazy or stupid (most likely both) that he is not willing to consider multiple angles of information. He did his normal dismissal of Wallace’s information as fake news and expected a type of praise for the results thus far with handling the pandemic and considers any other view a hoax. He then added some words that struck me as shocking in response to circling the whole thing back to masks and the CDC recommendation, that no one really knows long term what is going to happen.
He still digs those bone spurs in that the virus will just disappear but places the blame of where the country is on many others before himself. He is quick to point out that he has an amazing relationship with Dr. Fauci and that they communicated as recently as the day before the interview. However, he put the bus in drive and slammed on the accelerator with Dr. Fauci in sight with criticisms of wrong information presented and distributed by Fauci in the beginning of the pandemic. He would later describe Fauci as an “alarmist,” though I do not take as much offense to that considering doctors will act on the side of caution when imagining a worst-case scenario as someone in infectious disease would. Plus, let’s face it, there are 3.8M confirmed cases to date and just under a 4% mortality rate in the US. Alarmist actions should be welcomed. It was when Wallace draws light on whether the Trump Administration actively tries to discredit Fauci by showing the release of a cartoon from one of his staffers where I thought I would see Trump squirm a little.
One tell for when Trump is lying (other than his lips moving) is when he starts talking in circles. He tries to throw whatever he can out there to try and divert from the root question or needed answer. Instead, here he agrees with most of the implications on the cartoon in a way that justifies his own disrespect and the disrespect from others towards the high-ranking health physician. If Trump is open to admitting that no one really knew or knows what to expect with this virus, why is he discrediting the WHO, CDC and Dr. Fauci, and holding them to blame for his lack of a national plan at this point forward? He claims that everything falls on his as his responsibility, but it is clearly just lip service as he demonstrates the lack of accountability for blame on others. He still blames China for the virus and faults them for allowed spreading. The irony is many transmission hot zones could be traced back to major entry airports to the United States and further back to Europe bringing the middle ground on the east coast entry of the virus.
There were numerous topics we can dissect in this interview and consider this part one of breaking it down. The COVID piece was the first major battle topic in the interview and Wallace pushed on the basic concepts that the President still refuses to comprehend about the virus and the lingering pandemic. His ability to only see what he wants to see and ignore the realities of the potential this virus has within our country is embarrassing. The rest of the interview still touches on extensions of the virus, including defunding public schools if they do not open. Even his demented thoughts on generational ease of beating the virus shows he does not care of the rest of the people it could affect. Kids could infect teachers or bring home to their families. Moreover, the fact that defunding for schools in the public sector would hit the underprivileged and disabled most. Continuing to claim he will eventually be right with the virus just disappearing one day further demonstrates that lack of attention he is willing to give on this topic and answer his critics for not having a national plan to get past this state our country is in at the moment. It is scary enough the possibilities of contracting the illness in the first place, but it is even more scary to see the amount of lives it has impacted and the leader of our country still downplays it, deflecting all accountability to the carnage to this point or preventing further devastation.