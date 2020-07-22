On Sunday Fox News’ Chris Wallace sat down with President Donald Trump to discuss a variety of topics. In case you missed it, the interview felt like a skit straight off Saturday Night Live. It was almost too comedic to be true. We are now almost four years into Donald Trump’s presidency and he still manages to shock the world time after time. The interview was bizarre to say the least, mostly due to the President’s responses. At one-point Wallace referenced some of the President’s “mean tweets” to which he replied: “I’m not a big fan of Fox, I’ll be honest with you.” I want to point out that this was one of the more surprising comments since for most of his first term Donald Trump has praised Fox News.
The cluster foxtrot did not end there. The Cheeto in Chief claimed that he did not care about the military’s perspective on renaming its bases that currently hold the title of former Confederate generals. In tweets posted prior to his interview with Wallace, the President even threatened to defund the military if they continued to push for changing the bases’ names. This is not surprising, after all he did give Russia top-secret intelligence and ignore reports of bounties they placed on our troops. When Wallace took time to touch on the fact that Trump is trailing in every poll behind Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, he simply replied “I’m not losing, because those are fake polls.” Fake news, fake polls, fake everything. If we were to take a shot every time the President claimed something was fake, we’d be filling the hospitals with alcohol poisoning and COVID-19 cases.
Trump also bragged about how well he did during a cognitive test he recently took and claimed Chris Wallace, Joe Biden, and pretty much everyone else he deems “stupid” would not be able to achieve such an accomplishment. Wallace even rebuked this claim stating he and his Fox crew had also taken the same test and passed with flying colors. The President’s response was that Wallace was giving viewers a “misrepresentation” on his achievement. Additionally, the doctor who developed it commented that the 10-minute examination is used to measure strengths of one’s cognitive functioning is not an IQ test, but supposed to be easy to help physicians identify signs of Alzheimer’s and Dementia since it is “very sensitive for early impairment.” Basically, if you can identify an elephant and name multiple words that start with the letter “f” in a minute then you too can ace the same exam. I want to joke around and say the President studied very hard for this test, but I am honestly more surprised he took it himself.
The antics did not end there. In another awkward segment the President blamed the increase of violence in major cities was due to the Democrats. He supported this claim on how it is “totally out of control” and the Democratic presidential nominee stood with Senator Bernie Sanders on wanting to defund and abolish the police. Chris Wallace took this time to fact-check the President, something we are aware he despises, that the unity platform Joe Biden supports does not want to defund the police. After a few hand flails, an “Oh really?”, and one of his staffers bringing a copy of the charter to him, Wallace told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer that Trump “couldn’t find any indication – because there isn’t any – that Joe Biden has sought to defund and abolish the police.” As this clip had gone viral a few days prior to the full interview’s premiere, in his accustomed fashion the President tweeted that Joe Biden “wants to defund our police. He may use different words, but when you look at his pact with Crazy Bernie, and other things, that’s what he wants to do. It would destroy America!”
The pinnacle part of this interview was when Wallace grilled him on the ongoing prevalent issue of coronavirus that is plaguing the country. When presented with the facts that we have over 3.1 million cases and 140,000 deaths due to COVID-19, the President became overly defensive and combative. Regarding the mortality rate, he insisted that the US has “one of the lowest in the world” to which Wallace simply replied, “That’s not true, sir.” After some more flailing, demands that White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany brings him the numbers, and standing by his claim that the US was “number one in lowest mortality rates”, Trump waved a piece of paper ending with “I hope you share this on air, because it shows what fake news is about.”
Trump shut down ideas that he may regret not implementing a national mandate to wear masks while ending the dialogue saying he is a “believer in masks” and believe they are good. *Record scratch* yup, he really said that. Continuing to minimize the pandemic, the President’s comments became more outlandish with every question. “I’ll be right eventually,” Trump said. “It is going to disappear. I’ll say it again, it’s going to disappear, and I’ll be right.” When Wallace pressed this statement by asking if Trump’s past commentary on the virus disappearing, which have so far been proven fictitious, Trump proclaimed “I don’t think so, you know why? Because I’ve been right probably more than anybody else.” Sharing his thoughts on these responses after sitting down with the President, Wallace said “Both in terms of policy and in terms of politics…he’s sitting there saying, ‘Well the only reason we have more cases is because we have more testing.’” Wallace also noted that currently more Americans trust Biden over Trump with handling the virus.
The whole interview really confirmed that the President lives in a concocted, mythical utopia. Full of absurd answers, constant refutations, and eccentric baffling the only feelings I had after watching is that I am more confused than I was prior to this interview. If we were to run the country under the President's current presumptions there would be less testing, constant push of fictional storylines, and everyone who could identify an elephant would receive five gold stars. The matter of fact is that this interview only perpetuates how incompetent our current President and the people in his Administration supporting these ideas are. We must continue to push for citizens to vote this November and support each other so that America can finally close it's chapter on the nation's greatest disaster, Donald Trump.