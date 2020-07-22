As hard as it is to look at, it is the real face of Covid-19, and people need to see it. The final shot showing a body bag being closed is the truth of what has happened to so many Americans, and will continue to happen until the disease is brought under control. Wear a mask!
Hi, it’s Jo D, your friendly Canadian observer back again. So, above, you can see the copied version of one of my tweets from last night. It’s amazing how much one tweet can get people going. It’s one of two things happening: either they are upset but agreeing with you; or they are very angry with you, and disagreeing with what you are saying.
I can definitely say this has been an interesting day for me, well let’s say the last 30 hours or so; after I replied to a video that was shot of a hospital area over-run with Covid patients that I had just watched on Twitter, and I had retweeted it with a comment.
In the video, it looked like literally every inch of space that they could find in the hospital area shown either had beds for the seemingly most ill, and then everyone else in the room were in chairs, with no chance of any space between them.
It was a video that I just happened to see as I was scrolling down through the new tweets. It was just by accident that the person who had tweeted it had caught my attention with their description, so I decided to see what it was all about.
The reason that I responded to the video was because after watching it, the images I had just seen hit me very hard, and I had to get out how I was feeling, the horror and the sadness at what was happening in just one area of one hospital.
I knew that this scene is happening in hospitals everywhere where cases are surging, and that knowledge broke my heart.
The comment I made, well, it seemed to reach a lot of people, with a good number of them either liking or retweeting my response. That was never the purpose of what I had said, I just had to get that feeling that I had after seeing it.
As I said to a friend earlier, I only have a little over 2200+ followers, it’s not like it would ever go viral.
I have included the exact retweet I had made at the very beginning so you can see what it was that caused people to react; and how they reacted to what I had said. However, all the responses I received were not good.
I had some people who were very mad with me because of what I had said, along with the video that was retweeted with my comment.
That is the retweet that gathered so many people’s attention, with them commenting on it. It was not done to cause trouble, or upset people. It was, and still is, how I felt after seeing the video as I was scrolling through Twitter late last night.
The video states that it was shot in a hospital in Texas. Now I cannot state for sure if that is true or not, because I couldn’t verify it. I don’t have the data for the phone or camera that filmed the video, which would have shown when and where it was shot.
Several very upset people tried to take me to task, and it was apparently for saying what I both thought and felt. I answered them back as nicely and politely as I could; I did so in the best nicely bitchy way that I could.
I always say to people when they try their best to get me to agree with them, that we will have to agree to disagree, because I am not going to argue with people, especially online; this is a lesson I was taught as a small child, and I continue to try and do so to this day, as well.
They were overall angry at me, and were basically saying to me how dare you post this. The main responses I got from the people disputing the video was that this is definitely not Texas, and they were quick to state that it was obviously somewhere else, not in the US.
Some of the answers I received from them about where the video was actually from were Mexico, Africa etc. However, if you read my tweet, you will see that I never said that the video was taken in any hospital in America.
Whether or not it was indeed a hospital within Texas, or somewhere else in the world, like I said, I cannot say for sure. However, I still stand by what I said last night in my tweet.
The point I was trying to make was that this video showed the reality of what is happening with the Covid-19 pandemic, not specifically where the video was from, but the people objecting to it, apparently never realized that point, or didn’t care.
Unfortunately, for some people, the idea of having to face the reality of what was seen in that video was apparently upsetting to them, but the truth is that it is also hard for everyone who watched the video to see.
We cannot be free from this virus until all the countries in our global community are fighting it as much as they can.
The countries who are having record breaking numbers of cases every day, and those same countries that are also showing increasing death rates in the hundreds if not thousands every day is what this video represents, and clearly shows the truth of what is actually happening.
The honest truth is that until they can get the virus under control, that this video represents the real face of Covid-19.
Another thing that I said is that people need to see this, so that they will know that Covid-19 virus is real. That it is not a hoax as some people including certain politicians are still claiming; as they have been and are still trying to downplay the reality of Covid-19.
Some people are angry at me, because when I said that they needed to see this, it may have shaken their belief and hope that somehow everything was going to just get better, and that our world could go back to what it was like before Covid-19.
So, I am guessing for some of those people, it was like a slap in the face, that after they had watched the video, that the reality of it hit them; that they had to see just how bad certain places are whether they wanted to or not, and they now know the reality of what Covid-19 is doing to people, whether they want to or not.
I have to say, even with all the people who did not like the video or my tweet is that I would do it again, because the one thing I have always believed in, and it is something that my parents, God rest their souls, always told me is that even if it makes you uncomfortable, being educated on an issue is a good thing.
To those who appreciated my tweet, thank you. Ironically, where I live, I know just how lucky we are, especially at the moment, because right now we have no active cases, and we only had one new case in about 7 weeks, give or take a day.
The reason I wanted to have people see this video was to try and make a difference. One of my biggest wishes is that every part of the world; especially those with alarming numbers of cases, can have the same result as where I live, and have their curve flattened when it comes to the virus.
I know that I might sound naive, but it really is what I want for the areas that are fighting the frightening high number of cases of Covid-19. Though, truthfully, until the case numbers are brought under control, we all know that it is not going to get better.
Like I said at the very beginning, the video that I had seen; it hit me very hard, and it was perhaps the last shot of the whole video that got to me the most. It was a shot of a body bag being zipped shut by medical professionals.
This sad scene has happened for so many people worldwide, and especially in the US.
It will continue to do so until the virus is brought under control. If the people who objected to the video, specifically those people who got angry with me don’t believe me, here are the latest US statistics from Worldometer, and you can see the date and time listed below.
Worldometer Coronavirus Population
WORLD / COUNTRIES / UNITED STATES
Last updated: July 20, 2020, 05:15 GMT
United States
Coronavirus Cases: 3,898,550
Deaths: 143,289
Recovered: 1,802,338
I am not trying to hurt or frighten anyone, the numbers listed above are frightening enough on their own.
I just want people to realize that the Covid-19 pandemic is real, and that it is permanently damaging patients, well, those who are lucky enough to survive the virus; or killing hundreds of thousands around the world, including so many just in the US alone.
Please take care of yourself and all your loved ones. Protect your family by following the precautions that were given out by the medical professionals, including the doctors or the Coronavirus Task Force, and the epidemiologists from the CDC.
They are doing their best to educate people on this virus, as they are getting the information themselves, because as it is a novel virus, this means that there has not been a strain like this before.
So, they are learning as the virus progresses through the population, and learning about what damage it is causing to the people who caught the virus, and that those patients may end up with permanent damage from Covid-19.
Just do the research yourself, there are people in the US and other countries who are still dealing with Covid-19 symptoms for 2, 3 or more months after testing positive, yes, they may have been hospitalized, released, but they are still feeling the effects of the virus.
So not only for yourself and your family, but for everyone else as well, I am asking you to please WEAR A MASK. This small thing, to save anyone else from having to go through what those patients are dealing with, and possibly prevent anymore people dying from the virus.
Well, now, I just want to say thanks for your time and attention, and that I am just saying how I feel right now, after having people react so negatively to a tweet of mine.
Warning this VIDEO is HEARTBREAKING! Click HERE to watch.
Well, once again I am signing off from Canada, and sincerely wishing all of my American friends the best, those both old and new, and much love to all of you.