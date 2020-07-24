Ringside Report is happy to announce that Feature Entertainment Writer Geoffrey Huchel, has become a published children’s book author. Huchel has been a part of the Ringside Report team since August 2018. Geoffrey has been writing children’s books for many years and he is excited to see his lifelong dream become a reality. His picture book, “DID YOU SEE”? features animals doing unusual things. The book is aimed for the 4 to 6 year old age range. On behalf of the entire team, we wish Geoffrey the best of luck with his latest project!
Purchase your book HERE.