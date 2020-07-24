By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
His name is Jean van De Velde. He is a French golfer who was winning the British Open in 1999 as he approached the final hole. All he had to do was take a sensible approach, make the green, putt normally and don’t do anything stupid.
Then he did something stupid.
He ended up in the water, tried to play out of it and then added penalty onto penalty to lose the Open on the final hole.
He became synonymous with sports people who manage to grasp defeat out of the jaws of victory and his final hole in the 1999 Open is played on TV every time a top sporting disaster program is made.
His name is Neil Kinnock. He is a British Labour politician who was riding high in the polls and about to win the General Election to defeat a Conservative Government that had been in power for years despite their unpopularity. All he had to do was take a sensible approach to the final few days, say nothing to distract from his popularity and not do anything stupid.
Then he did something stupid.
He went to the town of Sheffield, got carried away in his speech and sounded rather foolish. He lost the election.
He became synonymous with politicians who manage to lose when they are about to win and appears on every TV programme looking at how politicians can do something stupid.
Dear Democrats, Resisters and Mr Biden, it’s easy with a 15 point lead in any poll to think you have this.
Think sensibly and don’t think you got this… you ain’t yet…
Over in the UK one of the videos that went viral during the pandemic and lockdown was of the Southern lady telling us all that cos y’all drink Corona beer y’all got the virus, but, she told us that they drink out aluminium cans so they ain’t got the virus. So y’all better listen up, she warned and advised us to wise up cos she ain’t got nothing to fear.
She won’t vote for Biden; but she will vote. Stupid don’t know how not to.
Last week some encouragement for the Biden campaign may have come from the whopping 15-point lead reported for Biden as polls reveal a one-sided race. According to an NBC/WSJ survey, 50 per cent of Americans strongly disapprove of the President and 50 per cent say there is no chance they will vote for him.
There may seem to be a new alliance out there as some Republicans have woken up to the dangers of a man who has little grip on reality. There may be a multi trillion dollar climate change plan on the table from Biden which seems to admirably balance a green agenda with a business one.
America’s incredible death toll in the pandemic may well be news rather than its incredible response but comfort should not be taken from that. Over here and internationally we are incredulous at it all. This might be a scandal that has yet to take flight but it might do as the people who die have family, friends and work colleagues may be ready to resist, stand in protest and cast a vote.
BUT
Biden needs a landslide. Hilary Clinton, as we looked from the UK couldn’t surely fail to win against HIM, we thought. Can Biden fall too? Stranger things DID happen… Just peak into the Oval Office.
Remember that Clinton lead on the national polls in 2016 and lost. She WON the vote but lost through the Electoral College.
Before then Trump had been exposed as a misogynistic, racist dinosaur… and then he became the president. You cannot depend on the fact that he continually is his own worst enemy. If outrage does not transcend the streets into the booths where power is decided, then it is faux outrage and might well be fake news.
Can anyone who suggests injecting yourself with bleach become the most powerful man on the planet?
Can anyone who has been guilty of calling racists, good people become the most powerful man on the planet?
Can anyone who has overseen the disaster that is now the American economy become the most powerful man on the planet…
AGAIN?
In the UK I have now read more than one analyst who subscribes to a much darker vision. It is this. If he loses, will he go? He has already told everyone that the election is rigged. He has already claimed that there are dark forces at work. He screams that there is interference from abroad and a media conspiracy. There is the suggestion from some that given some of the behaviour and the his anti-democratic rhetoric that he may dig in his heels, instruct the army and the navy and the air force and take America into a new sphere.
Surely not?
But watch swing states, those in the Midwest where we have a democratic array of Republican and Democrat held offices that could argue over results and hold things up. Hilary Clinton beat Donald Trump by 3 Million votes in 2016. It may take far more to take Trump out the White House in 2020 AND take some big wins in key states to so do.
The fight is on – we are sitting across that big pond wondering – are you ready for this?