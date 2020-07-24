By Kristen “Super Crip” Milefchik
I don’t know if everyone got the memo yet, but the definition of patriotism has apparently been modified. Republicans have long since been the party to flaunt patriotism as an indicator of their party values, which they claim are rooted in love for the American Constitution and the rights and freedoms it provides. What is happening in America right now, however, should clearly demonstrate how those right-winged values have been flipped on their heads. Free speech and 1st Amendment rights, for instance, are no longer protected rights under the Republican party of Trump; or pardon me, at least not when protests are in defense of Black lives instead of, say, protesting measures to mitigate the deathly effects of a worldwide pandemic, like anti-lock down or anti-mask protests. Patriotism’s actual definition, according to dictionary.com, is “devoted love, support, and defense of one’s country; national loyalty.” If you’re a Republican though, it means “supporting whatever garbage comes out of Trump’s mouth, regardless of the dire consequences to the lives of American citizens”… just to clarify the change.
I’ll not apologize for my snark, because as sarcastic as I may sound right now, I’m actually not overexaggerating…not even a little bit. Trump has recently taken it upon himself to deploy unidentified federal agents to police BLM protests in Portland, against the invitation of Portland’s mayor, and against his demands that they leave. According to CNN he stated, “They are sharply escalating the situation,” and Oregon’s governor echoed his concerns describing the presence of federal officers as “purely political theatre.” Mayor Wheeler further and clearly stated, “They’re not wanted here. We haven’t asked them here. In fact, we want them to leave.” Trump’s denial of their wishes to remove his personal army is a complete dismissal of supposed Republican reverence for state rights and dislike of big government. This isn’t the first time in recent history that Republicans have disposed of their political ideologies in a quick and desperate attempt to save themselves. They also threw out their anti- big government value when they supported the CARES Act, not for the economic relief of American families, but for their love and economic support of big businesses, with corporations getting the largest piece of that stimulus pie in bailouts.
I should probably also clarify that while Trump has exacerbated it, the Republican manipulation of platform principles for their own party’s benefit has been going on long before Trump was a part of their scene. In fact, back in 2004 before he ever dreamt of winning a presidential election and admitted that, economically speaking, the country always fared better under Democratic leadership, there was already a long track record of federal spending being much higher under Republicans than under Democrats. In the reason.com article entitled, “Stop Calling the GOP the Party of Small Government,” author Veronique De Rugy calls out the hypocrisy of the right, who claims to be limited government, all the while every Republican leader since, and including, Reagan has spent wildly, disproportionately more federal tax-payer dollars than any Democrat president has.
Don’t want to trust info from just one source? Fair enough. Forbes also broke it down: “It is simply a fact that since World War II, Democratic presidents have seen 24.4 million more jobs created on their watch—an average of 78.6% more jobs created per year of Democratic administrations—than have Republican presidents. Ditto real GDP growth, 44% higher under Democratic presidents. On the flip side, unemployment has been 18% higher under GOP president.”
In other words, Republicans, you’re being duped. The reason.com article was written in 2018, after Trump took office and before the pandemic began, but even prior to the COVID-19 stimulus bill, “the purported party of limited government shamelessly increased discretionary spending by $300 billion over two years.” So even if you think the virus is a democratic hoax, the fact that Republicans are mostly responsible for robbing tax-payers blind because it conveniences their agenda, should alarm you. Even more telling, however, is how Trump continually refers to Democrats who are trying to defend American’s constitutional rights, including our freedom of speech and assembly, as “the radical left.” Let’s take a look at just how “radical” the present-day left is compared to the present-day right, shall we?
A New York Times opinion piece compared the United States’ political platforms compared to those in other industrialized nations and found that: “The Republican Party leans much farther right than most traditional conservative parties in Western Europe and Canada, according to an analysis of their election manifestos. It is more extreme than Britain’s Independence Party and France’s National Rally (formerly the National Front), which some consider far-right populist parties. The Democratic Party, in contrast, is positioned closer to [centrist] mainstream liberal parties.” One prospect.org article, entitled “How the Right went Far Right” examines this same topic. It asserts that conservative and right-wing journalism kept far-right, anti-Semitic and anti-racist, extremism in check from the 1950’s, when “McCarthyism” (characterized by rampant fear of communism) began to decline, to the early 2000’s. It also explains that while there’s not any single, isolated event or reason for the uptick in far-right extremism, “Rising numbers of immigrants and other minorities have triggered a panic among many native-born whites about lost dominance. Some men have reacted angrily against women’s equality, while shrinking industrial employment and widening income inequality have hit less-educated workers particularly hard.”
Blaming immigrants, POC, Black people, and any non-white people for the hardships of the widening income gap is particularly disturbing, considering that due to a lack of education and understanding of systemic racism, many poor white people don’t understand that their misfortunes are due to Republican politics and rhetoric that promotes the division amongst the economically disadvantaged and perpetuates their own oppression. In other words, getting poor white people to blame poor Black people for their economically disadvantaged position is a tried and true trick of Trump and the fear-mongering-right in general. Furthermore, as the above referenced prospect.org article explains, the boundaries maintained by professional, conservative journalism went away when social media replaced it. Angry white men and people who felt disenfranchised, but were too uninformed to understand systemic oppression, took to social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter to spread their misguided blame and hate toward POC and other marginalized groups. My last RSR article praised social media for giving people from marginalized populations like me, a member of the disability community, the opportunity to organize and respond to bigoted rhetoric. Unfortunately, the same opportunity that social media affords marginalized populations to stick up for themselves, also gives “the white nationalists, masculinists, and other elements of the alt-right (…) interested chiefly in catalyzing conflict” the opportunity to use social media to spread fear and hate.
If there are any Republicans reading this, which I doubt based on the title of the article and the pure resistance of the right to allow the suggestion that they are being lied to by their beloved Q-anon pushing, cult-leader of a president, I hope they are starting to understand the unfolding of a pattern here:
Republicans. Do. Not. Care. About. You. Or. America.
Unless you’re a member of the 1%, a CEO of a multi-billion-dollar corporation, or you donate obscene amounts to Republican politicians, Republicans could care less about whether you live or die. All the reasons you have for voting Republican are actually only legitimate in principle, not practice. Your tax dollars not being wasted, reverence for the constitution and American freedom, even your faith, if you’re a Christian, is nothing to Republicans but easy advertising with no follow-through. Trump successfully convinced many poor whites that he was so worried about immigrants, Black, and POC taking over and taking their jobs and rightfully-earned money that they failed to notice that his party are the ones that have been picking every poor white chump’s pockets right along side of all those who he’s directed their hate against. Trust me, Portland’s literal MOMS, who have protested Trump’s unlawful inhabitance of their city, are not the dangerous, sexually deviant, animalistic people that Trump and the radical right would like you to believe they are. They’re just concerned citizens, like you, who recognize that what’s happening is not at all patriotic or American and want to protect their children and their constitutional rights. It’s like a fellow RSR writer certainly said, “This notion of being a radical leftist drives me to a brink. This edge is not because I am not proud to be on the left side of the spectrum. (…) In reflection, I contest my irritability to be from the perception that these arrogant ignoramus’ label me as un-American.”
If you understand America; If you know American history and follow American politics; and if you know the real definition of patriotism, then you should know that the radical right is what's is destroying American democracy. Until everyone gets it, we need to keep educating and trying our hardest, hopeless as we might feel, to encourage our fellow Americans to vote blue this November for a restoration of real American values.