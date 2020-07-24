One can argue that there is not a more controversial person who has been elected President of the United States than Donald Trump. That takes into consideration that progress took it’s time getting to the modern-day world when we elected Barack Obama as our first African American President. Arguably, there was one controversy that led up to his being elected and continues to linger today: race.
There is always the topic of race when any interaction between white and black happens. In this sense, the fear of having a black president was the controversy and the perception of how he ran the nation would be what is lingering. There are those who believe this country is to be dominantly white and Christian. Everyone else is inferior and the prejudicial notions come to light. It took years and many steps and strides to bring those of a different skin color, religion, or orientation to be recognized let alone accepted. To be even more direct, it still is not that close to generating the appearance of equal.
When President Obama was elected, it was symbolic to progress. It showed an open-minded nation in many regards. The symbol was a hope that we had started a new chapter in our country from the hundreds of years of racial injustice and oppression towards the African American people of this nation. Despite that big picture, there were those who opposed his presidency solely on the color of his skin. The fear and paranoia driven by the right-wing media agenda that some sort of rise of the African American would threaten their perception of a utopian country as the GOP perceives to believe in as they govern.
Now looking back, we see those who follow that media message supporting President Trump. Like beating a dead horse, and theoretically having the IQ of a dead horse, these supporters look to tear down the presidency of Obama. They drive their notions and actions off a distorted view of the country and its path to get here over the past eleven years. They are so blind to the truth; they do not realize their actions are motivated and carried out by hate. The blindness sits highest with President Trump. It was never imaginable that our nation would elect a leader with such a controversial history. Furthermore, it could never have been imagined that such a controversial figure could remain as leader to our country.
Controversy seems to follow Trump wherever he goes. His failed business ventures are just one area of his controversial dealings as a real estate investor. This man pushes the slogan MAGA as if he is some sort of messiah to what America should be. Running and representing the Republican Party, though one could argue that he is a disgrace to the party and the farthest thing from what the Republican Party stands for, he presents as a fraud in more than just his shady and failed business ventures. By the way, his business acumen was a huge driver in 2016 to anyone trying to disguise their inner racism and sexism. A wrong guess for many people. But he portrays this figure that goes against any understanding I had when it came to the morals in life to which the Republican Party claims they portray.
Many were ready to give President Bill Clinton a piece of their mind when he lied under oath about an extra-marital affair. In no way do I condone the act of lying. He was wrong to do so, and wrong to have an affair. He should have been punished on the principle of lying under oath. I will never defend that. His impeachment, though eventually acquitted, was necessary for the act of lying under oath. Maybe I was too young, and maybe I have not looked deep enough into this, but my perception is in the grand scheme of things, his actions regarding the affair, though morally wrong, was not of a crime that should have really even been pursued the way it was. Clinton was a good leader. Clinton may have been a bad husband. Clinton lied under oath and his family suffered from the court of public opinion beyond the impeachment.
That Republican led event shows just how hypocritical that party can be. They forget how much of a target they put on Clinton when they helped promote to elect and support Trump. There is enough immoral character just as a human being that could make Slick Willy look like an angel. Married 3 times, his third marriage to current First Lady, Melania Trump, had a courtship prior to the finalization of his divorce to second wife, Marla Maples. There is a common these to these women that married Trump, they all had modeling and public eye careers. Despite these relationships, the playboy, nee misogynistic image stayed with him through the years. It had come out during his campaign from leaked tape from Access Hollywood about his intentions to seduce a married woman at the time and essentially describes forcing his way to have her. This is where the graphic infamous quote of “I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything…Grab them by the Pu55Y.” This opened up the floodgates to sexual misconduct allegations, where in what is now typical fashion, Trump denied, claimed he was a victim and that he would sue the women making the accusations, or as we have come to see as typical, blame the victim by playing the victim.
His ability to run businesses into the ground should have been another eye opener to the scumbag this guy is. Multiple bankruptcies and failed ventures are just the tip of the iceberg. With an iceberg, most what matters is not visible above sea level. There are many alleged theories of Trump’s financial background. Some as simple as conning his way through a system to benefit and profit himself, while sinking others around him. Some as complex as running money laundering operations with Russian entities. The tax returns he refuses to turn over would be a key indication of the schemes he runs, but the principle of how Trump does his business is illustrated very clearly with the existence and demise of Trump University.
This unaccredited “institution” was a model of the scams that used those classic high pressure used car sales tactics to get its clients and charge them a price fee for attendance. The perception was to be that of a program that helped guide people into the real estate game and build wealth as an entrepreneur. However, in typical Trump fashion, the company shut down in shame. Lawsuits were filed, class action suits nonetheless, for the general con work of fraudulently teaching misguided business and market practices for starters. These courses were not graded, did not count for college credit, nor did it provide any type of degree The whole smoke and mirrors campaign did nothing more than shed light on the lies and ruthlessness this man is capable of. There is plenty of information of the class action suits against Trump, and sadly, none of the details are any different than the man we see residing at the White House today.
Believe it or not, this was all just background, or a preamble to another part of the interview by Chris Wallace with Donald Trump this past weekend. There is a clear history of the controversial figure Trump was prior to election. During his tenure in the White House, he has displayed his incompetence and ineptness to being a leader of a nation constantly, but he has shown his immaturity and cruel nature far more. During the interview with Wallace, Trump goes down many typical roads. He verbally attacks Joe Biden implying he is senile, though he never bluntly says senile. He claims (Biden) is “mentally shot.” He also blurted out that “Joe doesn’t know he’s alive.” He is trying to paint this incompetence of Biden by illustrating a perception that Biden hides in his basement and only answers scripted questions.
Name calling and personal attacks have been a consistent part of Trump’s time in politics. “Crooked Hillary,” “Sleepy Joe (Biden),” “Pocahontas (Elizabeth Warren),” to name a few. But his attacks have gone more general. His fear and paranoia in the past three years goes beyond his political competition, it extends to our citizens. Clearly ignoring the constitution and laws that govern our country, his remarks as people protest for Black Lives Matter depict a disdain for the activity and furthermore describe this as a radical left movement, along with “ANTIFA,” that thugs are terrorizing cities. He generally and specifically attacks the democratic run city leaders as fault for these events. In the process, he idiotically states that Black Lives Matter is a symbol of hate. Instant resistance should have been met and pushed back in a relentless manor. This man claims ANTIFA is a domestic terror group and BLM is a symbol of hate, yet he turns a blind eye to the “upstanding citizens” who represent the KKK. It becomes almost impressive how tone deaf he is to the African American citizens of this nation has he holds proud and supports those who support the Confederate Flag and all its tokens left throughout history.
So as Chris Wallace asks Donald Trump this past weekend, “Whether it is 2021 or 2025, how will you regard your years as President of the United States?” Many people would look for something along the lines of his inflated ego claiming greatness or the best president ever, or something along those lines. Instead in both unbelievable and believable fashion for Trump, he answers, “I think I was very unfairly treated. From before I even won I was under investigation by a bunch of thieves, crooks. It was an illegal investigation…I’ve been very unfairly treated, and I don’t say that as paranoid. I’ve been very—everybody says it.”
How? This man is the prodigy of a racist slumlord who acted like King Midas in reverse. Instead of everything he touched turning to gold, it turned to crap. His failed businesses and ventures being investigated for wrongdoing. His relationships personally and professionally all had or have expiration dates. His immaturity towards others in the professional/political world is disgraceful. His ineptness and incompetence as a political leader have left over 140,000 dead from a virus he continues to downplay. The resulting impact to jobs lost and dipping economy is another skid mark on his time in office. Hate is driven through his followers by his paranoid enabled tweets and responses to the press. His constant ability to play the victim instead or lead in his current position. His distorted perception of where the country is based on what he considers accomplishments among the greatest in presidential history. His clearly social jubilant relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who he wished well today, arguably needs to be investigated further.
The country is in a poor condition. We have an elected official who clearly cannot lead a government by the rules and foundations of which it exists. Yet, his dementia allows him to proclaim the country is the best it has ever been. That he has built the greatest economy. That he has done more for the African American than any other president. Worse is the brain-dead followers and supporters of his conspiracy driven paranoia who could very well be struggling as much as anyone in this current pandemic turbulent business environment. These zombies react in normal human nature, going the path of least resistance (or effort with thinking in this case) and just sit there and agree to blame everything on anyone other than themselves, and mainly, anyone left on the political ideology spectrum.
If anything, he has not endured enough. He continues to lack accountability for the house of cards he is building. We will all be left to try and reconnect the pieces when he is gone from power…if there is anything left to build on. His past clearly warrants the investigations he has gone through and his cavalier mentality with running this country like a business is going through the same downshift his businesses went through just before folding. His claims of being mistreated are clearly misguided. I never had to worry in my past if a President had the best interest at heart for the nation. Even with W, there were some hot button topics and events in his Presidency, but I always felt despite any agenda, there was an American driven decision, even if it conflicted with my ideologies. Maybe it was because he surrounded himself with competent people. With this current turd, I must wonder if this is a Trump agenda, Republican agenda, or an American agenda. The amount of bold face lies on such a continuous basis, the shady dealings and speculation of his patriotism, the lack of accountability and apparent ok nature he takes while over 140K people have died from a pandemic that he helps allow the lack of social responsibility to wear a mask is more than enough for how you have been treated. You are a disgrace to our democracy, you are a cheating con man who is only driven by your own personal gain and you need to be voted out by an absolute landslide come November.