By Maya J. Carter
Dog dental health is so important, as I am reminded by every veterinarian my dogs have seen for care. Today was Giovanni’s turn for a teeth cleaning he is my almost eight year old Yorkshire Terrier who truly believes he is a Rottweiler. The veterinary office called to let me know that albeit Gio was still a bit loopy from the anesthesia lingering in his system, he was ready for pick up.
Since the novel coronavirus has been unfurling across the United States with a fury unlike any we have witnessed in our lifetimes, I try to consolidate my outings to accomplish as much as possible within a couple hours. Having checked the kitchen cabinet and seeing only four cans of dog food remaining, I decided that I should make a quick trip to the pet shop following freeing my Yorkie/Rottie from the vet.
I arrived at the parking lot of the vet clinic in ample time, paid for services, extracted the not-too-loopy Gio, checked his now perfectly polished 14 remaining teeth, and off we went. Of note, since the country has been on partial lockdown to tamp down the spread of coronavirus and flatten the curve, I have not seen the inside of any veterinary office nor pet hospital since around March 2020. The vets take coronavirus precautions seriously, which is outstanding in my book.
Driving through less traffic than is usually seen on a Friday, Gio panted in his co-pilot seat while I told him what a great boi he was and to look forward to getting treats from one of his favorite stores. Anyone who knows me knows that I find tranquility and an escape from the day to day whenever I visit a pet shop. It is almost sanctifying, I am weird like that. But who wouldn’t? You get to spot and pet cute puppies, ooh and aah at wide-eyed kittens and occasionally, see more exotic animals like the peculiar chameleon that one clerk decided to set upon my shoulders once as it waved its hand in the air like it were the maestro of some imaginary orchestra. Customers are usually happy, relaxed and upbeat. And we engage in conversation about one of our favorite topics, our pets.
Gio and I arrived at the strip mall of the pet shop, and as I turned to see the usually clean storefront with pet event pamphlets scattered over the windows, I noticed that one of the glass doors was boarded up. Strange, but maybe there was a simple explanation for an unfortunate happenstance. We dodged the parking lot traffic and made it into the shop. I began making doe eyes at some happy, hoppy bunnies in an enclosure, oblivious to the fact that my Yorkie/Rottie was pooping on the floor. DAGNABIT, GIO! Highly embarrassed and apologetic, I went back to the front desk to inquire about cleaning products…and again the boarded up door caught my eye. But Gio’s “presents” awaited me, and I pushed the boarded up door to the back of my mind while tending to the clean up on aisle 5. People are generally understanding and the clerks were kind and considerate “it happens,” they said while shrugging it off – and the few other customers in the store walked by like it was any other day.
After the clean up, I gathered up an assortment of canned goods for the guys. Heading to the check out, the boarded up door again caught my eye as I stacked the cans upon the counter. The clerk and his co-worker were wearing masks as they have been since the onset of the pandemic. Friendly and accommodating as ever, the clerk offered me ten dollars off got to use those points I rack up because feeding the doggies can be costly and engaged in conversation about the new world we now live in. He lamented the job loss of so many Americans. I spoke of the numerous sick and dying from COVID-19. His co-worker joined us, and steered the conversation towards talk of the uptick of “the crazy” walking and breathing amongst us in the general populous. I wistfully agreed. Then, he pointed towards the boarded up door.
He said that an unmasked couple entered the store a few days prior. He politely relayed to them the store policy to wear masks for their own protection, as well as for the benefit of other customers. You know, the mantra of the COVID-19 pandemic existence in which we now live: please wear a mask. By the way, the clerk stated that one was wearing a headband emblazoned with 666 on the front. Sigh…you know where this is going. There was a rapid downward trajectory of emotions. The couple ranted about their “constitutional rights” and “hindrance of their freedoms”. All that was missing was the mask allergy excuse. They pointed and screamed and cursed and hurled racial epithets…the standard, unstable verbal assaults delivered by those suffering from mask rage, which may be the new road rage, I suppose, as fewer of us are driving. They stated they did not need to wear masks as they were not even there to buy anything, they were merely looking! Because logic! How dare anyone tread upon their God given first amendment right to strut through a pet shop without supporting said shop with a purchase, after all we are granted freedom of assembly as per the Constitution of the United States of America…in twos, apparently! And the 666 headband was by no means meant to intimidate, nor an omen for any potential impending provocative behavior.
Store customers were aghast. The clerks were distressed, appalled, taken aback, and so, so tired. I wondered if any dogs were in the store during the unnecessary tirade be-cause I imagined them whimpering or barking up a storm due to stress. I wondered if the bunnies had cowered in the corners of their enclosure. The clerk offered them decorative masks made by the store, but the couple were indignant and could not be reasoned with. They made the customary scene – in a city that has a mask wearing mandate in place, of course – and stormed out, consumed by their mask rage, probably oddly satisfied with their performance, after their vocal condemnation of all things sane and in consideration for the wellbeing of their fellow citizens. The scene had been caught on camera for the corporate office, and a kindly customer snapped a photo of their license plate in an attempt to help. I forgot to ask how they broke the door window, I was too dismayed and disappointed again in humanity, and felt the utter discouragement of the clerks, who are essential employees merely trying to do their jobs. I offered an apology on behalf of my fellow citizens.
I love trips to the pet shop, but now "the crazy" has even invaded my space of tranquility.