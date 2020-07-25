Regis Philbin has died. The beloved star was 88.
The longtime television host died on July 24, PEOPLE confirmed. “We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” his family shares with PEOPLE in an exclusive statement on Saturday.
“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss,” the Philbin family says.
I personally loved him as the host of the game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? that he hosted from 99-02.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to the Philbin Family in their time of grief.