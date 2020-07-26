The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are certainly one of the must-see teams in the upcoming NFL season. The addition of New England Patriots’ legendary quarterback Tom Brady and All Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski completely change the nature of what is possible for the Bucs on offense. The defense gains a step up at the safety position with the addition of second round draft pick Antoine Winfield Jr., but still remains a relatively unchanged unit heading into the season. Let’s look at some of the key players and overall outlooks for the team that had a 7-9 W-L record last season.
Tom Brady – Quarterback
The term GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) has been associated with the soon to be 43 year old quarterback. Tom has led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl wins, collected three league MVP awards, and was the first player to throw 50 TDs in a single season. Last year featured a drop off for Brady’s seasonal statistics, which were likely the result of drastic personnel changes and injuries on the Patriots team. Can he reverse this trend? Of course, he can. What makes TB12 great? Tom Terrific has a strong arm and can throw a football consistently through a hula hoop anywhere on the field. His footwork in the pocket is similar to a professional airline pilot navigating through turbulence. Brady’s reading of NFL defenses could be likened to Garry Kasparov’s study of a chess board during a match. He is that good.
Rob Gronkowski – Tight End
Rob is in the conversation about who can be called the greatest tight end in NFL history. “Gronk” is tied with Jason Witten and Tony Gonzalez with four 1,000 yard receiving seasons. He holds the league record for TDs at the tight end position in a single season with (18). His 1,163 yards by a tight end in the postseason is an NFL record. Rob is like a semi that missed the off ramp on the field. Super strength and speed combined with a reckless, free-spirited attitude make him a nightmare for NFL defenses to deal with. Unfortunately, Gronk has had several back injuries throughout his career that could lead to a concern about his durability. Personally, I believe he is in the twilight of his tenure in the game. Why Tampa Bay? Rob revealed on the TV show “Ellen “that the big reason was the fact that his mother lives two hours away and can attend his eight home games. Brady joining the team was an appetizer, he said.
Mike Evans – Wide Receiver
The soon-to-be 27-year-old wide receiver had a fine season last year despite having to deal with a nagging hamstring injury. Mike’s 17.3 yards per catch ranked 6th in the NFL. His total yards for the season eclipsed the 1000 mark (1,157). He also hauled in 8 TDs , finishing in a tie for 9th in the NFL in that category; all of this after missing 3 games! Mr. Evans is listed at 6’5” tall, and 231 lbs. Mike is among the biggest wide receivers in the league. He can draw double teams on defense and still do tons of damage. If you need a bomb late in the game, Evans could be an excellent option for Brady.
Chris Godwin – Wide Receiver
I love, love, love, this guy! Why? His on-field performance helped me get into my Fantasy Football league’s playoffs last season! The third year, 24-year-old receiver, had a breakout season last year. Chris had 1,333 total yards receiving in 2019, ranking 3rd in the NFL. Mr. Godwin’s 9 TDs were the 4th most in the league. A hamstring issue (common theme?) limited his schedule by two games in last season’s campaign. This young man is quick and makes some really difficult catches. He could disappear in a magic act and juggle in the circus. 3rd down option material for Tom Terrific.
Ronald Jones II – Running Back
The departure of Peyton Barber to Washington makes Ronald the feature back for Tampa Bay this season. In an offense that threw the ball all over the place, Mr. Jones II still managed 724 yards rushing on 4.2 yds. per carry. Ronald also chipped in over 300 yards receiving on 31 catches. It is a concern that experienced depth at the running back position will make staying healthy for RJII a constant focus. Ke’Shawn Vaughn, the 3rd round draft pick out of Vanderbilt, will likely make it to the number two back coming out of camp. The running game will be an important part of Tampa Bay’s quest for the playoffs this year. They must avoid injuries.
The Offense
Jameis Winston threw 30 interceptions last year (worst in the NFL), and recorded over 5,000 yards passing (the Bucs were #1 in the league). Tom Brady has been very stingy giving up interceptions throughout his entire Hall of Fame career. He is still one of the passers on the field. I can predict a more balanced attack of rushing and passing in this year’s version of the Bucs. Ball control and clock management will help this team win. As a fan, I will grab the popcorn and enjoy the show. This offense could be extraordinary.
The Defense
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the number one defense in the NFL in rushing yards against last year. The glaring problem with this team is the fact that this particular defense ranked last in pass attempts against them. This was the game plan: throw on the Bucs all day and night. Tampa Bay gave up the 4th most points in the league with 449. The defense offset this weakness by leading the NFL in points scored on defense. Clearly, they are a savage hitting team but they don’t cover receivers well. Winfield will help at safety but that is the only boost that is apparent so far.
Overall
My personal prediction is that the 7-9 W-L record will be improved upon this year. The Bucs have a ton of artillery on offense this season. Bombs away! The defense will be better by the simple fact that their offense will control the ball more. It is my sincere wish that we embrace safety and protection for these superb athletes!