By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt
Dame Olivia de Havilland, classic star of Hollywood and two-time winner of the Academy Award for Best Actress, died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Paris, France on Saturday. She was 104.
Instead of writing out a long obituary to this wonderful actress, I am going to provide a link to a recent tribute that RSR’s very own Geoffrey Huchel did on MS de Havilland. Click HERE.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to the de Havilland Family in their time of grief.