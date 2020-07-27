By Kristen “Super Crip” Milefchik
As an American citizen today, I’m not sure what disaster I’m more terrified of – COVID-19 ravaging the country or Trump’s authoritarian takeover. My nightmares are equally haunted by refrigerated trucks filled with the overflow of COVID-19 infected corpses and camouflaged federal agents shooting massive “non-lethal” projectiles straight into the faces of innocent civilians. Even trying to form the words to write about it is a struggle because my mind wants to shut down to guard from such horrific thoughts. Yet… here we are. It’s July of 2020 in the United States of America and I’m shielding my emotions from contemplating the ensuing civil war, which may have already begun but simply hasn’t been given an official declaration.
As much as I would like to retreat to my mental cave filled with my favorite music, movies, books, and everything far removed from the current reality, I know shutting it out won’t make it go away. I also know, as a woman that has a significant physical disability, I wouldn’t be very effective in a physical altercation and that while the bravery of protestors in Oregon and elsewhere is admirable, my strongest asset in a fight is my mind. Either way, the violence Trump has unleashed through his anti-mask wearing, semi-automatic weapon toting, protester kidnapping, army of raging goons has made fighting back unavoidable. Naturally, when I look at history for answers to how to win a battle like the current one, I look for events when people who look like me came out on the winning side. What I find is a disability model of activism that would be very powerful if applied to broader society. To understand, let me first explain how the disability community, as a marginalized population, differs from other marginalized populations.
The most distinguishing feature of the disability community, compared to other marginalized groups, is how non-homogenous it is. It’s a “minority” that spans the spectrum of all the others – by race, sex, class, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender orientation, and religion. No matter how you identify in any category, there’s people that have disabilities within that category also – Black, white, brown, gay, straight, trans, Muslim, etc. To make it even more complicated, there are literally millions of disabilities, whether they fall under physical, intellectual, sensory, or mental illness, and each has their own unique characteristics, symptoms, and sometimes, culture, like deaf culture.
You get it, it’s a diverse group; what does that have to do with fighting a war against Trump terrorism though?
Because of the disability community’s diverse nature, it is a good reflection of wider society’s diversity from within it. This is important in understanding disability activism successes, because in order to succeed in creating real, sustainable change that benefits the entire disability community, maximum collaboration across lines of differences within the disability community must be established. This necessary collaboration includes not only engaging in the fight itself, but in instituting goals that meet the mutual demands of the community’s various sub-populations. To put it in a more palpable context, consider the 504 Sit-in of 1977.
The 504 Sit-in is probably unfamiliar to you if you aren’t a member of the disability community or not much of a history enthusiast, so allow me to give you a summarized lesson. Per Wikipedia, “The 504 Sit-in was a disability rights protest that began on April 5, 1977. People with disabilities and the disability community occupied federal buildings in the United States in order to push the issuance of long-delayed regulations regarding Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973.” The mutual goal for members of the disability community was the signing of this specific part of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 into law that stated, “No otherwise qualified handicapped individual in the United States shall solely on the basis of his handicap, be excluded from the participation, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
Prior to this legislation, tax payers, which include veterans, seniors, blind, deaf, mobility challenged, and millions of other people with varying types of disabilities, paid their share for public transportation, public libraries, public schools, and all the other institutions that receive federal funding in tax payer dollars, yet didn’t have equal rights to access these institutions and services if they had a disability that wasn’t accommodated by them. You could literally be a genius who was mobility challenged but be denied access to public schools or universities because of a lack of curb cuts or ramps. If you think about it, the fact that it took the disability community waging war against the government and status quo just to get recognition for such a basic right – to have access to our country’s public institutions and services – is a lesson in how negligent society-at-large can be to the oppression of marginalized populations, but I digress. What is truly remarkable about the 504 Sit-in is how the disability community and its allies came together to fight an epic battle for this landmark civil rights legislation.
I am not using the word “epic” lightly. This isn’t just a disability-identity-proud over-exaggeration. After years of letter writing campaigns, lobbying, and other forms of advocacy, by 1977 the disability community just wasn’t having it anymore. To protest the delays in signing the 504 regulations piece, disability activists began sit-ins of HEW (Health, Education, and Welfare) federal buildings across the country, including in Boston, Seattle, New York, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, and Denver, but the longest and most infamous of them was the San Francisco 504 occupation which lasted a whopping 25 days. The magic of this was not just in the strength, persistence, and unity of these activists with a vast array of disabilities refusing to leave this building for a record-breaking amount of time, but the relationships the participants fostered with other activist groups and outside communities, such as (but not limited to) the Black Panther Party, Glide Memorial Church, the Gay Men’s Butterfly Brigade, Delancey Street, and the United Farm Workers. The Black Panther Party started sending hot meals daily; Cesar Chavez and labor unions wrote letters of support; and the Salvation Army sent mattresses and blankets. These other groups supported the over 150 disability activists inside, and picketing the San Francisco HEW building because they knew they all had a stake in what was being fought for. All of them, by mutual membership in their own communities/organizations, knew that they had a responsibility to support the disability community too.
Right now, we have a similar battle going on in the United States around the defense of Black lives. Black lives who are also mothers, fathers, laborers, Christians, gay, trans, teachers, artists and a part of so, so many communities that intersect with at least a few that we all are part of too. In addition, we have a fight against fascism itself evolving, which isn’t just apparent in the militant exercise of power against protesters in Portland, but in the accumulating fascist threats from the White House Administration, including the threat of withholding federal funding to schools who refuse to physically reopen during a pandemic. Professor of History at Yale University and author of “On Tyranny” and “The Road to Unfreedom,” Timothy Snyder, was recently a guest on the Rachel Maddow show to speak on recent events in Portland and the relationship to his observations regarding a democracy’s dissent into authoritarianism.
Snyder first confirmed that the forces Trump deployed in Portland were indeed a concern for “slipping into un-democracy” because when you can’t tell police from civilians because of not properly showing identification, or when these forces are using unapproved policing tactics against civilians practicing their 1st and 4th amendment rights, they are acting outside the rule of law, which is a major indicator of the rise of fascism. When Maddow then asked him what he suggests that ordinary American citizens do to counter this kind of undemocratic action he answered, protesting, for one, but elaborates that all Americans need to identify with protestors right now: “If first they come for the undocumented, and you do nothing because you’re documented, maybe you’re making a mistake. Then they come for the Blacks, but you don’t do anything because you’re not Black, then you’re making a mistake. And then they come for the protestors and you don’t do anything; You’re making a mistake.” He then connected this philosophy of the fight against tyranny to the “Portland Moms” who related their experience to their fellow human beings and joined those who were protesting in their city.
I think it’s important now to also, as Snyder has also spoken about in the past, “be unpredictable” in who we choose to interact with and invite to the fight. I believe that while there is undoubted political polarization surrounding this battle, it’s a mistake to throw all Republicans into the opposition pile. Many Republicans who have jumped ship recently have done so for the very reason that they, too, see the dissent into authoritarianism that is taking place and they aren’t okay with it. Members of Anti-Trump Republicans like the Lincoln Project and Republican Voters Against Trump have not suddenly abandoned the Republican platform’s values but recognize the hypocrisy of the current administration and the mockery it is making of American democracy. It is not just Democrat’s freedom at stake, it’s everyone’s. Political party is just one more (even if more prominent) line of difference that we must reach across for maximum impact.
One more extremely important lesson we can learn from disability activists was best explained by the legendary Judith Heumann, who has polio and was at the forefront of organizing the San Francisco 504 Sit-in of 1977. Ironically, President Obama must have been on the same wave-length as me because after I started writing this article, a video surfaced in one of his tweets today that features a moment with him asking Judy, “How do you see the relationship between activism, and protests, and social movements, and government?” She replied, “We learned very early on that we needed to learn how laws were made; how they’re implemented; how to work with city governments, our school boards. We would never have been successful if it wasn’t for coalitions.” In addition to building coalitions, which is part of learning how laws are made and how they are implemented, is having a clear ask – what exactly do we want to see happen and how are we coordinating with different interest groups and stake holders to ensure that the solution we’re seeking isn’t leaving anyone out; Or is at least a compromise that will bring the force of mutually benefiting parties together. Is it, “Get the Trump police out of our city!”? Is it, “End qualified immunity in our police department!” Is it, “Mask wearing needs to be mandatory in our state!”? No matter what it is, it needs to be clear, actionable, and coordinated.
(By the way, Barack and Michelle produced a magnificent movie that touches heavily on the 504 Sit-in and the rise of the Disability Rights Movement called “Crip Camp” which is where I got the idea for my Twitter handle @CripCamper2020. It’s available on Netflix and if you haven’t watched it yet, it’s a must-see.)
I want to end this with one of my favorite quotes of all time from Kitty Cone, another 504 Sit-in organizer who had the same disability as I do:
“For the first time we had concrete federal civil rights protection. We had shown ourselves and the country through network TV that we, the most hidden, impoverished, pitied group of people in the nation were capable of waging a deadly serious struggle that brought about profound social change. The sit in was a truly transforming experience the likes of which most of us had never seen before or ever saw again. Those of us with disabilities were imbued with a new sense of pride, strength, community and confidence. For the first time, many of us felt proud of who we were. And we understood that our isolation and segregation stemmed from societal policy, not from some personal defects on our part and our experiences with segregation and discrimination were not just our own personal problems.”
So if the disability community could win a war, we all can. We just need to all learn how to fight like they did and be a Community of The People.