Play Ball! The home plate umpire didn’t need to shout. There was no one In the stands. Only 60 players or so, two managers, a few bench coaches on each team, and four umpires. Apart from the cameraman and a few other technicians, there were no ‘civilians.” This is the new era in baseball–at least for 2020. So, what’s it look like? How is this going to play out to the baseball fan? How are the players going to respond? What is this new version of our nation’s oldest and most beloved game? That remains to be seen, but after watching opening day these are my thoughts.
After watching the first 3 exhibition games, I didn’t get much of a feel for how the game would “play” during the regular season. Exhibition games traditionally are pretty boring with lots of personnel changes, and with players that will never play a Major League regular season game. So, to be honest the exhibition games didn’t seem two different from previous years. The real test was going to be a regular season game. Tonight, was opening night. And I must say, as a lifelong baseball fan, I was excited. But, just like everyone else I really didn’t know what to expect. My Yankees battling the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals. I was glued to the TV. So, batter up! The Yankees being the visiting team were up first. What I found interesting right off the bat was that ESPN was using 75 different crowd noise samples provided by Sony. I was pleasantly surprised. It actually worked pretty well. Also, traditional tunes were being pumped through the sound system. Songs that we’ve grown accustomed to in the ballparks across America. So, it sounded like baseball. The commentators were broadcasting from a remote location, with another at the ballpark way out in the bleachers. After a few minutes I almost didn’t notice that there were no fans. It didn’t feel choppy or any less professional than usual. So, the experience for the fan at home was surprisingly close to what it was prior to the pandemic. And, for five innings I was really enjoying it. Then, the rain. Too bad. What a cruel joke Mother Nature played on us tonight. After waiting so long for my beloved baseball to begin it was cut short by a deluge. But I got a nice taste of what’s to come, and I’m really looking forward to it. Full credit to the baseball people, the production people, and the network for putting together a great product. Necessity is the mother of invention. So, some adjustments had to be made on the production end, and a few new rules on the baseball side.
The major rule changes are as follows: the designated hitter will be used by both leagues in every game, and for the first time in Major League Baseball History the National League will be using the DH for all of their games, not just interleague games. This alone will change the strategy for National League teams. Pitching changes traditionally in the National League had to be done a bit more carefully and that of the American League. There will also be roster changes, which will be up to five players more than a normal roster to start the season and reducing as the season progresses. So, much more flexibility off the bench. More pinch running, more pinch hitting, and more defensive replacements in late innings—especially in close games. Also, less bunting, or “small ball.” There will also be a three-batter minimum for each pitcher. So, anytime a pitcher is removed from the game his replacement must face a minimum of three batters or end the half inning. This rule is designed to speed up the game. But why? Why do we want to speed up the game? The game that we’ve been longing for since March. I’d be happy to watch a four-hour game. A double-header, if you like. It’s bad enough the season had to be shortened by almost two thirds. Now we get shorter games, too? Other than protecting the players from being infected, I see no reason for it. And, I don’t believe it will make any difference in that regard. More on this later.
The most glaring change will be a new rule for extra innings, and I’ve heard two different reasons for it—neither of which are valid, in my opinion. During the regular season only, should a game go to the extra innings, a runner will start at second base. So, with no outs there will be a runner in scoring position. This is not baseball in my opinion. Just what is the rationale for this rule? The idea is to shorten the game by making it easier to score, and therefore less risk of exposure to the virus. But I have to question this motivation. First, the social distancing rules in place are extremely strict, as they should be. No player is to come within six feet of another, unless it is necessary—for example, a tag play where a defender must tag a runner in order to record an out. No spitting, no touching, not even exchanging lineup cards—a long held tradition. That will be done via mobile app. Any player not in the lineup should not be on the bench—only players actively in the game. All non-players must wear a mask. If an active player is replaced, he must leave the dugout. Pitchers are not to lick their fingers to get a better grip on the ball. They are allowed to have a wet towel to wet their fingers. Any ball which is suspect of contamination will be removed from the game. Players must leave the ballpark within ninety minutes of the end of each game. All players will be tested for the virus, and if they have symptoms must isolate and get tested. And, lastly players are on their honor to be sure to take every precaution to stay Covid free during their private lives—a rule I am confident they will follow. There are more details, but this is the general scope. Very strict rules, indeed. Therefore, if you’re going to play nine innings–in some instances with close contact–then what difference would it make to try to shorten the game to avoid close contact? If a player is carrying the coronavirus, chances are he will be infecting someone long before the 10th inning. Furthermore, if you’re testing all the players, and quarantining those who test positive, then an extra inning or two is not going to make much difference. It doesn’t make a bit of sense to me. If it’s safe enough to play nine innings, then it should be safe enough to play ten or more.
The other reason is it will be less taxing on the players if they don’t have to play too many innings in one day, as they didn’t have enough time to get into “game shape” with the shortened spring training. I call BS! Just about every player, nowadays, has a personal trainer and stays in game shape all year round. With their astronomical salaries they have way too much to lose if they don’t. There is tremendous pressure to perform, especially for the highest paid players. And the lower tier players are trying to make it to the top. Leave it to the hierarchy to mess around and screw things up. It’s akin to the penalty kick in soccer at the end of a tie game. Or the shoot-out in hockey to decide a winner. Why play an entire game maintaining the game’s integrity and decide the game with a watered-down version of it? In for a penny in for a pound! If you’re going to play, then play—the right way. Now, I may not like some of the new rules and I’m nitpicking, but I truly couldn’t be happier. Baseball is back!!
And what’s baseball without the players? How will they deal with playing in an empty stadium? in the first game, I didn’t notice any decline in the level of play on either team. Both pitchers were throwing smoke, and the hitters seemed to be in mid-season form. There were a total of three home runs and a couple of other hard-hit balls. But that was opening day. The first regular season game after an extended layoff. It remains to be seen if this intensity can be maintained throughout this 60-game season. A team usually feeds off of its crowd. Which is why it’s so important to have home field advantage in the playoffs, and why most teams have a better home record then they do on the road. Now, that is in part, the result of a team usually built around its ballpark. Yankee Stadium was known for its short right field porch. The reason the original Yankee Stadium was built with the short right field was to accommodate the left-handed bat of the great Babe Ruth. Even though he could hit the ball a country mile, when he didn’t get all of it it was usually enough to get it out of the ballpark in that short right field. The House That Ruth Built. But still, like most sports, professional baseball players feed off of the crowd. A roaring crowd can really motivate the home team. And when the visiting team can quiet that crowd it gives them an advantage. The energy a crowd can generate sometimes plays a big part in motivating a team. So, what will the players do to motivate themselves? And whatever it is, will it work? Conversely, is it really that important when you consider that for most of their lives, from little league to high school, to college, and then on to the minor leagues, they played in near empty ballparks? I don’t believe this will be a problem for the majority of the players. In fact, it may help some of them, especially the younger, inexperienced players. An extremely loud and packed stadium can be a huge distraction for any player. The absence of that element can be a factor in helping a player stay focused. The jury’s still out, but my guess is they will find a way. After all, every player has the same goal in mind–winning the world championship. And although it’s only a 60-game season, with a few new rules, a championship is still a championship.
