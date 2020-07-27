Lightweight prospect, Michael “West Texas Warrior” Dutchover, improved his record to (14-1, 10 KOs) as he dominated Jorge Marron Jr. (18-2, 6 KOs) in the feature attraction of Thompson Boxing Promotions 3.2.1. Boxing pay-per-view streaming event. The 8-round main event bout took place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA.
Dutchover, who is co promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing, dominated the bout from the opening bell as he outworked Marron Jr. throughout the entire fight. With his slippery style from the southpaw stance, Marron Jr. was able to avoid a lot of powerful blows from Dutchover, but never landed anything offensively. Dutchover got the best of some heated exchanges that took place in the later rounds, as Marron Jr. was doing his best to make the fight competitive. Dutchover cruised to a unanimous decision victory. Scorecards read 80-72, 78-74 twice.
“I feel with a few more fights, I’ll be ready to take on anyone they put in front of me,” said Dutchover. “Marron showed a lot of heart today by going the distance, but I felt he was trying to survive and make it to the final bell. We had a few nice exchanges, but he wasn’t really engaging. I did what I had to do to get the victory so now its time to move on. I’ll wait to see what my promoters, Thompson Boxing and Banner has next for me. I’ll be ready for war when they call my name.”