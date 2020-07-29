A few days ago, I was reading an article by Kristen “Super Crip” Milefchik, titled “The Quality of My Life Is Mine Alone to Decide”; she is one of my fellow feature writers on Ringside Report and she happens to be an amazing writer. Go and read it, it is definitely worth doing so.
It got me thinking about the similarities and differences of people who suffer either from a visible disability or in many cases, an invisible disability. Now, obviously, a visible disability is one that is apparent to other people immediately.
Invisible, or hidden, disabilities are real and medically confirmed conditions, just like visible disabilities; however, they are not easily seen, or known, by other people when they look at, or talk to the person who has such a condition.
A good example of this would be some people with vision or hearing issues. People who do not wear glasses but may wear contact lenses, or people who wear the tiny, almost invisible hearing aids. Since there or no visible, or easily obvious medical devices or other distinguishing physical features, others often don’t realize at first that these people have hearing or eyesight issues. For that fact, to most people, they would not seem to have a disability. In the case of a mute person, you may not know they are mute until you see them use sign language and even then it may not occur to you if the person signing is signing because they, themselves, are deaf or mute, or if they are signing to someone else who is. Another type of invisible disability is someone who suffers from chronic back pain, which is an impairment that, while invisible, commonly results in someone having problems with sitting.
I am willing to bet that the majority of us know someone who suffers from some form of arthritis. They show symptoms such as joint problems or chronic pain daily, or nearly daily. With this invisible disability, however, the person living with it may also have mobility issues but do not always use any type of mobility aid to get around, if they use one at all. They may, however, use a transportation service due to their mobility issues.
One such mobility service is MV Transportation, and people with mobility issues may use it so that they can get around more easily. Some people might wonder why a person that doesn’t use a wheelchair, crutches, or a cane would even be a client of a transportation service like MV Transportation though.
Although these types of disabilities can create challenges for the people who live with them, the truth is that because of the unseen nature of the disabilities they have, it can be difficult for the people they know to understand the issues they deal with daily. Sometimes this can include people they interact with frequently, like family members or people they work with, but also includes people they’ve just met Many times, these individuals will find it hard to recognize, or even acknowledge, that the person does indeed have a disability, even if they can’t see it.
The truth is that for some people, they may not be able to understand what the issue is for the person with the invisible disability if it can’t be seen in a visible way. It has, unfortunately, happened to many people with invisible disabilities like, in addition to the aforementioned, the chronic pain from fibromyalgia or the side effects of a sleep disorder, such as insomnia. Regrettably, it is too often that they are also accused of faking, exaggerating, or imagining that they even have these disabilities; in some cases, to their faces but often behind their backs.
These conditions can also be due to a chronic illness and the related pain, the result of an injury, or even certain birth conditions that are not immediately visible. I don’t use the word “defects” and will be honest, don’t like the word. My reasoning is that just because you were born with a condition, does not make you defective; my opinion is that it actually makes you work harder to get around the issue. However, the fact remains that many disabilities are not always obvious to other people, or, at least, not right away.
Some other common invisible conditions include psychiatric disabilities, including different types of depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, anxiety disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. There are also various types of brain tumors, including those that are caused by hormone issues (or vice versa), traumatic brain injuries, and epilepsy. HIV/AIDS, diabetes, CFS (chronic fatigue syndrome) and CF (cystic fibrosis) can also be considered types of invisible disabilities. Others may also include ADD (attention deficit disorder) or ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) and LD (learning disabilities).
Some other physical disabilities that are largely invisible can include gastrointestinal issues, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), Crohn’s, colitis, and diverticulitis, or other physical but invisible issues, like endometriosis. This may sound like an incredibly high number of conditions that are considered invisible disabilities; but each and every one does, indeed, fall under this umbrella.
Everything that I have listed here are also legitimate medical conditions that can complicate, or in some cases, bring people’s regular lives to a halt while trying to get diagnosed, treated, and figuring out how to live and function. Some of these conditions may be short term, but realistically, many do not end up being resolved so easily and end up being a long-term thing the person will have to learn to live with, sometimes for the rest of their lives. Yes, they can be stable in some cases, but they may continue to get worse and progress much further. Either way, they will be constant. Hopefully, the condition is easy to control, but they may be unpredictable, causing the person to have to constantly readjust to try and deal with the issues that continue to crop up unexpectedly. Some conditions fluctuate or can only be controlled by medication or are completely untreatable. Sometimes there is not a suitable medication available for a particular condition, or one that works correctly for the person who has it even if it works for some who do.
While all these disabilities may not seem to have much in common, one common thing that connects them all is that they cannot be visibly seen if it is not made obvious by medical items or devices that people are used to seeing that indicate the presence of a condition. Another thing many of them have in common is that it will most likely be permanent, and something that they have to learn to cope with on a daily basis. Thirdly, the person who has the disability is often experiencing some kind of physical or emotional pain, especially those conditions that are long term and require pain management treatment that has to be followed by a doctor
Obviously, there are challenges for those with hidden disabilities. Ironically, they may not even know they have a disability at first; or, due to societal misperceptions, do not regard themselves as having a disability even after being diagnosed; so they just brush it off. They may still be trying to find a doctor who is capable enough of figuring out what they are dealing with, so they may not yet be accurately diagnosed. For this reason, they may not know what they need to do to function or feel better, or what medications they may need to take if they need any and if it’s one that is even available. Many may even know that there is something wrong and that they need medical help; but at the time, they can’t explain to their doctor exactly what is going on with them or what their symptoms are, so it may take some time for medical issues to be resolved. Thanks to these types of issues, many feel isolated, which can lead to feeling misunderstood, ignored, or not valued by others. They may also feel like their frustrations and emotions are not validated.
Now that I have explained what an invisible disability is, it’s time for me to get personal and explain why this issue is so important to me. You see, I am one of the people who has been through the ringer learning to live and deal with much of what I’ve described. Not because of someone in my family or because of a friend but because I am someone who has an invisible disability, one that I have been living and dealing with for about forty years now.
Take it from me, I know what it feels like to struggle with an invisible disability, especially because the one I have was so difficult to diagnose that I have had to live with the ups and downs of it starting from before I was even in my teens.
I have a brain tumor that was officially discovered when I was in my late 20s but this story starts about seventeen years earlier, when I was twelve years old and had already been through puberty. This is interesting because a few specialists have said it should have been a warning sign. In my case, it was not noticed by any doctors and it went on to change my life, whether or not I was ready to deal with the changes.
You have to understand that this was such a shock to me, especially after being a very healthy child up to this point. I had the normal childhood issues, like most kids, a lot of bumps and bruises but what do you expect? I was a real tomboy who grew up with three older brothers, so I was always trying to do whatever they were doing and having to do it better. It’s so funny when I look back on it, because until I went to school, I was always surrounded by boy and I was just as rough and tumble as they were, especially because one of my brothers was just a year or so older than me.
I didn’t really start to act girly until I ended up in an all girls school which I attended most of my school life. Imagine, I was even taught by nuns. Thanks to this, I had to get used to wearing skirts, dresses, and one piece uniforms, or as we called them, gymps; don’t ask me where the name came from, it was what everyone called them here at that time.
Looking back now, the first thing that started happening to me was the sudden onset of severe headaches that I started having daily. They were so bad that sometimes I would black out. I can tell you, when that happened one day while I was in my piano lesson, it frightened the life out of my piano teacher. Thanks to that, those lessons ended quickly. She was too afraid of what could happen to me. I guess I can’t blame her for feeling that way.
Along with the headaches, I began to experience blurry vision and nausea; Such fun! On top of this, add all the normal teenage hormones and what a fun trip that was, Not; I could turn from being as sweet as pie to a raving bitch from one second to the next.
Once I had all of these symptoms, this started the merry-go-round of being sent to the first, of perhaps a hundred doctors over the next ten years, and no, that is not an exaggeration. To be honest, I wish it had been, but the estimate is accurate. It was so frustrating and after every appointment that I had with each new doctor, as well as the monotonous tests and waste of time spent getting all those tests, they couldn’t tell me what was wrong.
After all the testing they put me through, every single time, the doctor would end up telling my mother and I that there was nothing wrong with me, at least not that they could find. Every single time we heard from them, as far as they could see, there was no medical reason for my headaches and other issues. After the first year or so, they started saying that it had to be stress or something like that.
Their idea was that at 14, either I was pushing myself too much in school, or that, more likely, my parents were pushing me too much to continue to get top grades. In fact they even suggested, after questing me about what it was like at school, that it could be one particular teacher, one who had pushed all of us unbearably about our grades no matter how good they were. This was after I admitted that it was to the point that we were all happy when she left for the year, due to medical reasons. I know that sounds awful, but she really was that hard on everyone.
Obviously, looking back, I know that wasn’t the case, because the headaches and other symptoms did not end when that teacher left, even when we got an amazing substitute for the remainder of the year. It was so frustrating because every time I saw a new doctor, they would run the same tests as the previous doctor and would be honestly surprised when they got the same results, even when my mom and I told them that I was already put through those particular tests many times. As Einstein said, doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result is the definition of insanity.
For the first few years I was able to deal with things fairly well and pretty much kept my life on an even keel, until I hit high school. The time things really got worse for me was when I was in my second year of high school when suddenly, for some unexplained reason, I couldn’t get out of bed in the mornings to go to school, but by 4 pm or so, I would feel better all of a sudden.
Imagine in the mornings, literally not being able to lift your head off the pillow. I couldn’t get out of bed and would sleep, or rest, the rest of the day until about 4 or so and then boom, just like that, I suddenly felt full of energy, like it had never happened. Unfortunately it happened day after day, sometimes for weeks, then it would stop for a week or two and I would think it was over and done with. My hope of it being over with never came true, however, because with no warning, I would be back in the same cycle.
It happened like this for over two years, cycling in and out with whatever was going on with me. I was feeling so frustrated because it was like my life was slipping away and everything was put on hold. I could not stop it from happening over and over again. Add in that there was no way to explain to people why this was happening to me. Try imagine explaining how I would be so sick early in the morning but, miraculously, it would go away about an hour after school ended. I was lucky that my parents believed that it was real and that I was not faking it to get out of school because, like any other teenager, I would have rather been spending time with my friends, not stuck home in bed.
Thanks to this pattern continuing for over two years and with having missed so much school, I did not graduate on time. To make matters worse, it wasn’t even because I didn’t understand the material. I could understand the point the school made; I had missed so much time I was put in the position of not able to make it up by the end of the school year. When I heard the news, I was so disappointed. No, I take that back, I was devastated. After all those years of working so hard in spite of my issues and now this was happening. Yes, I could do some of it on my own at home and I did, but I wasn’t able to complete the lab work needed for some of the classes as it was a huge part of the marking system.
The teachers were sympathetic but they couldn’t create special rules just for me. As such, I wasn’t able to cover all the information needed for the end of year exams, including the provincial exams we had to do in our school system. By this time, I was still seeing doctor after doctor and they had no explanation to give us to explain what was going on with me. Mind you, this was during the mid 1980s.
After yet another round of testing with a few more doctors, one doctor finally suggested that even though I was only a teenager, it was possible that I was suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome. Yes, chronic fatigue syndrome is a real invisible disability too but unlike today, back then it seemed like it was just used as an umbrella diagnosis when the doctors didn’t know exactly what was wrong with you. With this as a possible diagnosis, however, my mother asked how they could treat me so that I could get my life back on track; only to be told that there wasn’t really anything they could do for me and that I would just have to learn to live with it.
I was so angry. Here I was, almost 19 years old, being told that there wasn’t anything that they could do to make me feel better. Yes, I realize it wasn’t a terminal diagnosis so I should have been grateful for that at least, right? Think about it, though. At that age, to be told that you’re going to have to live with this indefinitely and never knowing from day-to-day how you’re going to feel or if you will even be able to do anything? After a couple of weeks of feeling sorry for myself, I decided no matter what they said, I had to get my life back. I was so upset about not having graduated with my friends.
I still attended the prom. I wasn’t missing that no matter what. The bonus was that it would be in the evening, so I would be feeling pretty by that time. Even with everything going on, I tried to stay as involved as possible in my normal activities. Pretty much everything I was involved in by then was scheduled after school so at least I felt normal some of the time. My parents were fine with this, as they wanted me to feel like I had some control over some part of my life, at least.
I had always been active, even with being plus-sized, and that was something that was unusual as well, because before the headaches started, all of the baby fat that I had lost, as usually happens with kids as they get older, came back, and more. I’m not sure but I believe this was the first tangible manifestation of the issues that I was dealing with yet I didn’t connect the two at the time. We weren’t the doctors but sometimes I felt like I was getting on-the-job training in all things medical.
I went back to school with kids that were younger than me and I completed the last of the classes I needed to graduate; and did. I even won a small scholarship. I was proud of myself. I had done it. Even though, at first, I was uncomfortable being back, especially being older than the majority of the other students because a lot of the younger students knew me and knew that I should have graduated already. Naturally, they were curious as to why I hadn’t since they knew that I had gotten fairly good marks. I didn’t want to get into the details so I told them that I had gotten an respiratory infection that was relentless and just kept coming back and that was the reason that I had missed so much school. It wasn’t a total lie, I had suffered through several colds and infections during that time, I just didn’t tell them the whole truth; I already felt strange enough without trying to explain what was happening to me.
After finally finishing high school, I continued my education and, at the same time, kept looking for an explanation for what I was going through. I knew that there had to be a doctor, somewhere, who could finally find the answer.
Eventually, I was sent to a particular doctor for evaluation to see if he could be the one to finally figure out what was happening to me. this Because of his attitude, it was a disaster. He looked at the information readily available by visual assessment and previous doctors’ assessments and decided that there was nothing more to it He said to me, and I can quote him exactly, because those words are burned into my brain, even all these years later, “Ms. Duke, there is nothing physiological wrong with you.” He implied that I should start some counseling for my belief otherwise.
The bottom line is because he couldn’t find the cause of my illness, he believed it was all psychological in nature and that I should just face that fact.
He was wrong, and was proven wrong. just a few months later.
Something happened just before Christmas that year when I was 21 years old. I took a big fall over our basement stairs and went down them face first. Thankfully, they were carpeted, so the worst injury I received was a huge carpet burn on my face that went from just below my cheek bone right up to the very edge of my bottom eyelashes on that side of my face. I was shook up but relatively unharmed. Here’s something interesting though – when I fell, I was the same age as when my uncle on my mother’s side fell to his death.
This correlation caused my mother to flash back on her brother’s death and she was so in shock she couldn’t even get down the stairs to make sure I was still alive. She told me afterwards how guilty she felt about that. My oldest brother was the one who checked on me and he told me, later, he was afraid because I was lying so still at the bottom of the stairs. I believe I was also in shock from the event but to this day, none of us know for sure what caused the fall in the first place. One moment I was standing at the top of the stairs and away from the edge, the next I was at the bottom of them. The only way I can describe it is, it was like my legs just let go. One of the other times it happened, since this was just the first of more to come, I rolled down a hill on my way home from a night class at university. I was with my cousin, whom I was walking home with that night, and I almost ended up rolling straight out into the approaching traffic. I literally used my hands as brakes to slow myself down and I was able to stop right before I got to the curb. It was so incredibly scary, but I admit, must have been a sight. There was no alcohol involved either, I was stone cold sober.
For the first month or so after the fall down the stairs, I also had some female problems (you ladies should know what I am talking about) but I put it down to the shock my body received from the fall. After four months of this continuing, however, I went to see my family doctor. As soon as I started telling him what was happening, he picked up the phone and called the OB/GYN he knew and got him to agree to see me that very afternoon.
I was sent on my way, not knowing why he was so concerned, and as soon as I reached the new doctor’s office I was immediately sent into see him even though his waiting room was full. That earned me quite a few glares, let me tell you. The OB/GYN examined me right away and told me I needed to have an ultrasound as soon as possible. He told me he was having trouble finding parts of my reproductive system. I asked him if it was because I was plus-sized but he explained that had nothing to do with the issue I was experiencing.
I ended up getting the ultrasound done during the month I was supposed to stand up in two weddings; one at the beginning and the other at the end of the month. (By the way, if you have the choice, never agree to be in two wedding parties in the same month; insanity is all I will say about that matter.) The ultrasound was done between the two weddings and I was interested in what was going on during it so I followed the wand as it was moving and I saw this huge black mark on the screen. I knew it wasn’t the wand but pretended I didn’t and asked the technician about it. As soon as I asked the technician turned the screen away from me, and called in a doctor. They stood in the corner, whispering, but the room was kind of tiny, so I could hear practically everything they said. I heard the words “massive cyst” and a bunch of other medical jargon. Nothing was directly said to me though and I was then told that I was finished and could leave.
I went home, spoke to my mother, and told her what I had heard. She was convinced that they wouldn’t have talked about me while I was in the room, though. I pointed out to her that they couldn’t have been talking about another patient because that would break every patient confidentiality rule they would have.
Two weeks later, just a few days before the second wedding in which I was a bridesmaid; I received a call from the doctor himself. He told me that I was going to be admitted to the hospital the next day and that within a few days, I would be having surgery. I told him that I couldn’t miss the wedding and that I could come to the hospital after the reception. He then told me that I would have to wait about five weeks if I didn’t go right away. I agreed to wait five weeks because I just couldn’t do that to the bride and groom, and I figured it couldn’t be too bad if he had agreed to allow it to be postponed to a later date. If it had been that bad, I was sure that he would have insisted that I have the surgery right away.
A couple days later, the wedding took place, with just a few hitches, but I danced the night away. Four weeks after that I was called and went into the hospital three days before the surgery was scheduled. He had admitted me so early because he was the kind of doctor who ran every possible test .He wanted to make sure he wasn’t missing anything, so numerous x rays, bloodwork, etc., were performed. So many tests were done over those three days. After one of them, I sat up before they had moved the x-ray machine out of the way and I smacked my head against it. Man did that hurt…
Finally, it was the day of the surgery and no one knew, besides myself and the medical staff, that they thought that I had cancer. That long black streak I had seen on the screen did indeed end up being a massive cyst and it was wrapped around at least half of my system. The biopsy was to see if it was full of cancer and due to the size of it, they had been blunt that they expected it was. They explained to me that they had to do the surgery because they needed to know whether or not they needed to remove my whole reproductive system because it would be easier to do it all at the time of the biopsy, rather than making me go through a second surgery later on.
I had not told my parents, but there was a reason for that. You see, practically everyone on my dad’s side of the family had died of cancer, including his mom and uncle. I didn’t want him, or my mom, to be worry. I had actually asked them to go deal with the Student Aid Division, which I had been having some problems with, so that they wouldn’t be sitting around the hospital. I knew that it was going to take a long time for the surgery to be completed but I figured that I would be out of surgery before they got finished there. They were able to get things straightened out a lot quicker than I thought, however, and I was still in the operating room when they got to the hospital.
As you can imagine, they were completely freaked out that what they had thought was going to be a quick surgery was taking so much longer than they expected. Finally, the surgery ended and, thankfully, they didn’t have to remove everything. Even more miraculously, there was no cancer! Not even one cell of it, that they could find, though the cyst they removed weighed roughly 9 pounds, 11 ounces!
The only bright point of being in the hospital for that surgery was the three gorgeous young residents that were treating me before and after the surgery who were part of my doctor’s resident team. People tease that the reason I recovered so quickly was because I was ignoring the pain, too focused on the gorgeous doctors. I can’t lie, that might have been somewhat true but they were all very sweet as well. I wish I had pictures so that you could judge for yourselves if it wasn’t the effect of the painkillers, but that they were that hot.
When my doctor, who was also my surgeon, came to see me after the surgery, he told me that a full-sized, stuffed Care Bear would have fit inside the cyst and that it was bigger than most babies. He admitted that he was shocked since people who had cysts the size of golf balls usually ended up being malignant but mine was cancer-free. He also told me something that I couldn’t believe – that the fall I had taken before Christmas might have actually saved my life. I looked at him like he was crazy. (Well, wouldn’t you?)
He said that the cyst had completely enclosed the right side of my system and was already growing towards the left side. He also said that if it hadn’t been removed, it would have kept growing until it ran out of room and would have ruptured. Bluntly, he explained I would have probably bled to death before they figured out what was wrong with me if I hadn’t had that fall down the stairs. I asked him why they wouldn’t have figured it out anyway and he said it was because I wasn’t showing, or seeming to experience any of the normal symptoms that women who have this type of cyst normally have. He added that people normally have huge amounts of pain, describing it as so strong it drives them to their knees. He then asked me if I had ever had any pain in my right side and I told him a few times but that it just felt like twinges to me. Remember I told you I had been a rough and tumble tomboy? Well, I guess that never went away completely. I told him, if I had felt a bit of pain in my side, I just figured that I had pulled something and I would slow down for a couple of days until it went away.
The next thing he said to me blew my mind. Remember all the tests that they had performed before the surgery? Well the result of one of them, a blood test, identified a probable cause for everything I had been through over the past ten years since I was just 12 years old. I finally had a partial answer for what was causing all the unexplained symptoms I had been dealing with all these years. In fact, the doctor believed that what showed up in the pre-surgery blood work might have been what caused the cyst and was most likely responsible for it growing to the size it had. Because it had not been treated, what was found was left to build up to the point that the cyst formed as a result – a hormone that was present in my blood at such an abnormally high level that he knew that something had to be prompting it. He explained that it was especially abnormal for a woman who had never given birth.
The idea that a simple blood test could have answered all the questions about what was going on with me, could have prompted treatment for me, was shocking. The doctor was honest in telling me that, had that been done, the surgery that I had just undergone might not have even needed to happen. I could have avoided having the surgery and might not have had to deal with everything else I had been through up to that point, and since then.
Since that surgery, I have been asked by people many times whether it was possible I could have been pregnant and miscarried. I told them no because the hormone that was causing the problem is one that is released by the mother just before birth and, well, I think I would have known if that had happened, don’t you? But I digress,
Thanks the new information that blood test provided, my life again changed from how I had planned; Instead of the next few weeks I had originally expected I would be off recovering from the surgery, to over eighteen months of tests being done. I was at the hospital at least three times a week for appointments or blood work. I couldn’t work and I couldn’t go to school. It seemed like my life revolved around the hospital during those eighteen months. During this time, I ended up seeing even more specialists who were trying to figure out what had caused the cyst to grow, especially as large as it did. Finally, I was sent to an endocrinologist to deal with the level of my hormones and was given medication to try to control it, and bring it back down to what was considered a normal level.
After that eighteen month period it was determined there had to be something prompting the hormone to be produced at such high levels in my blood and that it was time for a CT scan. The CT scan would determine if there was any kind of tumor causing the abnormally high hormone levels because at that point, they decided nothing else could explain it. You might ask why it wasn’t done right away then, but remember that doctors always start with the most obvious causes and work their way to the most obscure until they have an answer.
One thing I did as soon as possible once they made this determination was go back to see the doctor who told me that there was nothing physiologically wrong with me. I went into his office and said, “Do you remember me?” Of course I had to remind him of who I was. So I said, “Remember, you told me there was nothing physiologically wrong with me. You thought it was all in my head. Well, it was, but not the way you thought!” and walked out of his office. My anger with him, and main concern over that incident was how many patients he had seen both before and after me. I wondered if any of them had given up trying to find an answer to what was happening to them or if he had told them the same thing he had told me.
See, I was just too stubborn to give up, especially when I knew from how I felt that there really was something seriously wrong with my health. No matter how well-trained doctors are, they can’t tell you how you feel in your body. You will know if there is something wrong if it continues for a long time and you keep having to deal with the same issues. If you believe something is negatively affecting your health, keep going until you find the doctor who can diagnose you. Like I said, you know your body best. Your health has to be the number one thing. Put yourself first and don’t give up.
After that CT test they told me they did believe there was a tumor, but where it was located had made it hard to get a good look at it, so until the diagnostic machines that could see more clearly were available to get a much clearer look, they could not definitively say that it was, in fact, a tumor. So, for the next five years I was treated with medication and followed by the endocrinologist to make sure that the hormone level was staying at an acceptable level.
Finally, just a couple of months before my birthday that year, I was scheduled for an MRI. They were finally able to definitely say that it was a tumor. Funnily enough, even before I had the proof of it, my mom and I decided not to tell my father that I had a brain tumor. The reason for this decision was his mother, my grandmother, had died from a brain tumor. He had already been worried for years because of my headaches and other problems, scared that I had something that would kill me. We didn’t want him to constantly be worried and, to be honest, I didn’t want to be wrapped in cotton so that nothing bad could happen to me, which is what would have happened if he had found out about the tumor. I admit, I’m happy we made this decision because he died unexpectedly just a few months later and I know that at least he didn’t spend, what turned out to be his last few months alive, miserably worrying about me.
The doctors told me that they believed that the tumor would not kill me. Actually, I asked them and they said that the tumor was not malignant because it was not growing significantly. They explained that they didn’t want to do exploratory surgery unless they had to because it was located so close to my optic nerve. However, even now, their main concern is that if the tumor grows too much, it could make me go blind; and to be honest, even before I found out about the tumor, this has always been one of my greatest fears.
I know that if this did happen I would eventually adapt, even though at first, I would have a hard time with it. I would learn to make myself deal with it though and learn braille, because there is no way I could ever give up being able to learn, especially when it comes to being able to read. I have been reading mystery novels, independently, since before I started school and I am one of the most stubborn people you will ever meet, so that would help me adapt. There are even times when my stubbornness could be considered a good thing, as it has helped me get through life without letting this get me down too much. As I have always said, if it’s not fatal, you can deal with it.
Throughout it all, I have still worked, and though occasionally appointments or flare ups would cause issues, I was still able to do my job. However, I did learn a very valuable lesson: be careful who you tell about any invisible disabilities you have, unless you are sure that they are trustworthy and will keep it to themselves.
In most of my positions, it has not been a problem. The majority of people who knew, or found out, were amazing with me, and never treated me any different; but I have made the occasional misstep and told the wrong person.
At least one or two people who learned about my tumor had at first been alright with me. Then, after some time, they began treating me like I was brain damaged and like they always had to look over my shoulder at how I was doing my work. This was very frustrating, especially when they were in a supervisory position. At first I was concerned that, perhaps, it was affecting my work, or that my work was not up to par. However, when I questioned another supervisor I worked with, they said no, that my work was excellent. Their words, not mine. It was just a particular person not understanding the way disabilities work. They couldn’t see that, even with a brain tumor, I could do what I had been hired to do in the position.
Since that time, I have taken it on a case by case basis whether or not to tell people about my tumor. Yes, most people have figured out that I have constant headaches, because it’s are hard to hide; but not why I have them.
In my opinion, I think it’s a good idea to get to know people before you give them any really personal information about yourself. Decide if they are the kind of person you want to know this kind of information. Would you feel comfortable with them knowing? How would they treat you if they knew this about you and would you feel like you could still work with them?
Over the years, thanks to the tumor and the continuing hormone condition, my health has, at times, affected my work situation, especially during times of great personal or professional stress. This was especially apparent when one of my brothers unexpectedly died, as well as when my mother developed Alzheimer’s. Most of my readers probably know that stress increases your hormone levels, so for someone already dealing with a higher than average amount of certain hormones, this just adds to everything you are already dealing with. In my case, you can’t control what the added stress will do to you because it is a physiological reaction.
It was especially tough when my mother started getting sick and was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease after I had to fight for almost two years to get her in to see a specialist and, as her next of kin, I was responsible for all her medical decisions. It was extremely stressful and caused my hormones to spike so high that I went from one pill a day, up to the present level of eight that I have to take just to try and keep it somewhat under control.
Even after she passed away, my hormone level stayed elevated due to the constant stress over the length of time she had been ill. Four years of dealing with high stress every day does take a toll on your body, take it from me. Now, almost thirty years after my surgery, I am still on this medication. In fact, during the last ten years, I have gone from one pill, to two pills, up to eight pills a day to try and control this issue.
Mind you, I still have the headaches, chronic fatigue, nausea, blurred vision, and all the other assorted issues from my tumor. Most of the symptoms you have due to an invisible disability, especially if it is long term, you will always be dealing with. The best advice I can give about that is to get used to them.
Imagine forty years of daily headaches – headaches on the level of migraines. Doesn’t sound like fun, does it? I have learned to deal with them, with either extra strength acetaminophen or a small dose of naproxen. People have said to me that it isn’t possible to do that because the headaches really can’t be that bad then, right? What they don’t get is that I have always refused the numerous painkillers I was offered by various doctors. My family doctor knows not to prescribe anything that is narcotic based, as he knows that I won’t take it. This is because if I had started to take them back then when the doctors originally suggested it, I sincerely believe I would have become a raging drug addict, and would still be one today.
My philosophy is that it is better to deal with the level of pain daily that I have, which is not completely relieved from what pain relievers I do take; than having to deal with the lifetime issue of addiction. I am not being stubborn or proud. My reasoning is at least partially based on seeing others I know having to struggle with the agony of addiction and not wanting to ever put myself in that position.
The main thing regarding my type of tumor is that there are only two medications that can be used and they discovered early on that I cannot take one of them at all. For me, it actually increases the level of hormone in my system, so not a option. The other medication that I do take, my body has a hard time tolerating, however, and I do suffer side effects from it. I have ever since I started taking it which was a long time ago now. Nonetheless, I actually got my hands on the book that pharmacists use and it states that someone should not be on this medication for more than a year. In my case, however, even if I don’t like the way it makes me feel, it has at least helped keep the hormone level somewhat down so that I have not yet had to have surgery to remove the tumor. This medication, which I take daily, is one that I will probably be on for the rest of my life. It is basically an orphan drug and the company that produces it is not going to create anything better because, honestly, they would never have enough customers to make back the money they would have to spend on it.
I have been informed that they are, in fact, considering discontinuing the production of this drug altogether. If this does happen, I may end up having to have surgery whether I want to or not. Perhaps, even within six months of the remaining supply running out.
I am using myself and all of these complex issues to illustrate the complicated situation of living with an invisible disability, how it has affected my life; and how deciding to share such information has impacted me. It really does end up being a case-by-case basis whether or not you should tell people about an invisible disability.
I learned this back when I was still in high school, because even then I knew that you had to know who you could trust. Unfortunately, I seemed to forget this lesson once I started working full time.
Over time, you will learn who you can trust to keep your business private and who will tell everyone they know. Trust your instincts. In some cases, such as at work, you may need to tell someone like your supervisor. Even if you don’t want to, it may be necessary to prevent them getting unreliable information from another, untrustworthy source. Still, you should be careful who you choose to tell, especially in a work environment. Make sure it is someone you can depend, who will have your back, and will keep it to themselves if that is what you ask of them.
I know that in the past, I have perhaps been too open with people and have given them too much information about my condition. I have learned my lesson but that doesn’t mean I won’t tell anyone else. After being burned, I am just more careful about who I tell and that they are people who will not treat me any differently and will see me for who I am, not the condition I have.
Also, no matter what condition you are dealing with, whether visible or invisible, please try to be happy and live your life the way you would if you did not have the condition; don't ever let it define you. You are the person you are because of everything about you, not just a condition you might have. Be happy and be the kind of person you want to be.