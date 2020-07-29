In each and every career each one of us goes through his own trials and travails on the way in a bid to become a top player. And that’s not an exception for boxers or even online casino games (also known as jeux de casino in French) players.
However, most boxers usually get started simply because of their brilliant athleticism. But that also comes with talent that will give you an edge very time they step into the ring. There is no doubt that most boxers go through a long process for them to become the best. It’s all a learning process before they start competing at the top level.
There are quite a number of late bloomer boxers who have been showing little ability in their boxing career. And we are going to indicate some of these boxers who then made it through their boxing career.
Ken Norton
Ken Norton was also amongst the boxers who have been struggling to make through in 1973 when he got the chance. This opportunity came when he had to fight Muhammad Ali on ABC’s long-running sports series known as the Wide World of Sports.
At the time he had to fight, Norton was 29 at the same time he had a 29-1 record when he fought Ali. Nevertheless, he was not popularly known as the bigger fighter, but his name became popular when he beat Ali in that fight.
Bernard Hopkins
Bernard Hopkins is not really a late bloomer. Instead of being an unknown fighter during the early stage of his career, he made progress during his late stages. Hopkins made a name for himself when he lost a decision in a match against Roy Jones.
He became one of the best fighters in boxing history and he is amongst the boxing hall of fame. Even though he was some sought of a late bloomer, he worked his way up to be the best.