SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Juan Arroyo a happy 56th birthday today.
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Juan Arroyo a happy 56th birthday today.
Comments are closed.
@Caligamy Disgusting! I am going to be honest with you. A person has the right not to like your lifestyle, but they do not have the right to treat you any different! I detest fake "Christians" who do that! What you do in the confines of your lifestyle is your business! Thanks for sharing.
@Caligamy SMH.. But let Trumpets tell it, no racism in our country! Thanks for sharing....
@micbrew77 Bravo!