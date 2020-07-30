Hi, it’s me again, your friendly Canadian observer, back yet again. I heard about this earlier today, that Twitter and a few other social media sites had removed the retweets of others’ posts of the president containing a video. This was before I saw the headlines that President Trump had been retweeting the posts that were spreading a video; one in which Stella Immanuel, a physician in Texas was saying that hydroxychloroquine was capable of curing Covid-19, the highly contagious virus that has been ravaging the US, especially the past weeks since the flare ups after the early reopening of many states. In the video that was taken down, she states that masks were not necessary to prevent the coronavirus, as well the fact that the country didn’t need to shut down to slow the spread of the virus.
Since the video was released, Stella Immanuel has become a star for those who favor the information that the far right supporters follow on the internet. On Monday, once the video was released, it received well over 10 million views. The president’s son, Donald Trump, Jr. declared her video to be a must watch item, inferring that what she had claimed needed to be seen by all of Trump’s supporters, and indeed the president himself retweeted posts including the video to his many Twitter followers.
Well, it didn’t work out quite the way they had hoped, not for either DJT, unfortunately for them. DJT Jr.’s Twitter account was partially suspended, and the retweet made by President DJT was removed by Twitter, so I am guessing that neither of them were happy with the response to their tweets and retweets. There was a good reason for this, as the information was not verified and violated Twitters misinformation policy. Now the video that caused so much trouble for the Trumps, both Jr. and Sr. was of a group of doctors calling themselves America’s Frontline Doctors on the steps of the Supreme Court at the White Coat Summit who disagree with the consensus of the medical profession on the coronavirus.
Perhaps they should have looked into the good doctor before they forwarded the video. Stella Immanuel, the doctor in question believes in alien DNA, demon sperm, and as well as the usefulness of hydroxychloroquine which has not been proven to be effective for Covid-19. She has some, shall we say, unusual opinions on several female medical issues such as endometriosis and ovarian (fibroid) cysts. She believes that they are caused by sperm that is inserted into women by male sex demons (incubus) while they are asleep. Well, okay, this is an explanation, just not one based either in science, medicine or medical research. If there was any validity to her theories, I am sure the whole world would know by now, that we all would have heard about it long before she made these claims, don’t you think?
I believe that this proves that it is important that the president should perhaps check information such as this before he retweets it to all of his followers. If anyone retweets inaccurate information, which come on, admit it, we all have done this at least once; it’s bad, but when the Commander In Chief of the US does this, it can have a very negative effect if his followers believe that these “claims” could be true; perhaps leading to disastrous consequences considering the time we are living in.
Now to make sure that this wasn’t just being exaggerated, I sat through her video where she talks about the sex demons she calls spirit husbands and spirit wives; about how they come into the dreams of both men and women, and have sex with unwilling people; succubus for men, and incubus for women. She claimed that this was the cause for infertility as well, as many other issues that people are dealing with nowadays. I will admit that the video was hard to watch and listen to, not only because of the content, but for the fact that she continually screeched during what seemed like a sermon; oh yes, she is a minister as well in a church in Texas. While talking, she also talked about women who came to the church, and were delivered from their unnatural pregnancy or had ovarian cysts vanish after their visits to the church.
Personally, I believe in both religion and God, but in my opinion, I think what she is doing is endangering people with all her claims; her claims about Covid-19, of which none can be proved true or effective. Studies have shown that hydroxychloroquine has never treated moderate to severe cases of the virus, the only cases that it may have helped are cases that would most likely have resolved on their own; that in fact, that it has caused deaths; so it is a dangerous claim to make. A doctor stating this drug could cure a person is especially dangerous during the Covid-19 spikes in many areas of the US is at best, misguided, and at worst, could be deadly to people who might listen to the people pushing this information. As of the last update on July 29, 2020, 02:57 GMT, the United States has 4,498,343 coronavirus cases,
152,320 deaths, and 2,185,894 patients who have recovered.
Twitter stated that the video was in violation of their Covid-19 misinformation policy; and that they were taking action in line with our policy. They partially suspended Trump Jr. because of his post; and removed the retweet of the posts showing the video from the president’s account. After this, Trump tweeted that he is being censored by Twitter as well other social media sites took down his retweeted posts that contained the video of Stella Immanuel’s unsubstantiated claims about Covid-19. I believe that Twitter did the right thing in both cases; this could show that Twitter will not allow their site to be used to pass dangerous and unverified information about such an important topic.
Well, I am signing off again, from Canada, sincerely wishing all of my American friends the best, those both old and new, and much love to all of you.