Muhammad Ali Vs Leon Spinks II: Ringside Report Classic Fight of the Day
July 31st, 2020 Bad Brad
Comments are closed.
@realDonaldTrump Melania was glad you went to Texas so she could get tested for some sausage from her security boyfriend! Test came back! She’s positive for big sausage & not a tiny hairy little mushroom 🍄!
@SassyMillie2 You have a link?
@BadBradRSR I heard Morgan Freeman reading John Lewis's final message this evening. I cried like a baby. It was so beautiful and poignant. He gives me hope for a better future.