Compiled by “Bad” Brad Berkwitt
Trump Doesn’t Care About Us Troops
“Bad” Brad,
#PutinBountyTroopsTraitorTrump
There is no possible way that TRAITOR Trump would have sidestepped questions regarding if Barbara Walters, Walter Cronkite, Diane Sawyer et al were still around. They asked the hard questions and never backed down! (Publisher Note: Zero argument from me Sharon!)
Sharon B.
Mississauga Ontario
“Bad” Brad Run for an Elected Office
“Bad” Brad,
I follow your tweets religiously. Your compassion and humanity move me like nobody else. I suffer from deep depression for years now and Trump’s reign of terror makes it worse. Whenever I am truly down, I go to your page and get a laugh or two from your Trump Memes and your dose of reality that always lands on the right side of history for your followers! Not sure if anyone ever told you this, but you should run for some type of office sir. (Publisher Note: I am glad I have been able to bring you joy Jane on sad days and awaken your call to arms. Funny, I have been told to run for office, but they couldn’t handle what I bring.)
Jane T.
Albany New York
Trumpets Are Insane
BBB,
Man I miss you on FB calling out these Trumpets like no one else does like you! The insanity is real. I constantly repost your article you wrote back in March from your Navy career perspective! I am so glad I had a Twitter account and follow your tweets. By the way, who is that that cutie Nikki working for you? OK, I digress! Heck of a writer she is! (Publisher Note: Long time Albert. Yes, I had to leave Fakebook! Twitter is where like-minded people come together. As far as Nikki, she is taken by a cat who will knock you in two and two as Sucky Woolery said! LMAO Yes, she is a heck of writer as is my entire team! I am very proud of them. Check them all out and spread the word!)
Albert B.
Atlanta, GA
BDD Sent Me
“Bad” Brad,
I am one of your followers and love what you are doing. Brooklyndad_Defiant! told me to follow you on a recent show. I knew if he called you out with the excitement he did and he had me laughing because he was throwing punches like a boxer when he said it. I see you boxed and cover boxing on top of everything else. I don’t want to take up too much of your time sir, but just know, we love what you are doing for the resistance! November 3rd, we get the WH back! (Publisher Note: I am very moved by your email Tish. BDD is my “Brother In Arms”. A true Class Act. If you have not picked up his book yet, The Liddlest’eest President, you need to grab one. It’s hilarious!)
Tish A.
Miami Florida
