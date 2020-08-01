Srisaket Sor Rungvisai used an extremely peculiar strategy in his last fight with Juan Francisco Estrada. In that rematch, Rungvisai fought the majority of the fight as an orthodox pugilist. Now, it cannot be said for sure that Srisaket would have won the fight had he competed in his more successful southpaw stance. Still, there is no doubt fighting as a southpaw is his best chance to win any boxing match.
For his particularly important fight against the cagey veteran Amnat Ruerroeng, he competed the entire time as a southpaw and won a clear unanimous decision. This declaration is no to suggest Rungvisai did not have his problems in this fight. Ruenroeng was indeed a tough puzzle to solve and had a lot of success landing a counter right hand on the former WBC super flyweight champion. Still, once Rungvisai stepped up his intensity in round five, he more than did enough as the effective aggressor to win the contest. Rungvisai also suffered from a cut on his left eye from a clash of heads, a typical problem when a southpaw and right-handed fighter clash.
This might have been Srisaket Sor Rungvisai’s most important fight. For starters, your first fight after a devastating loss always holds a lot of weight. The fact that this fight was postponed on more than one occasion because of the coronavirus pandemic undoubtedly contributed to more pressure. Second, Eddie Hearn announced that Rungvisai would be facing the winner of the upcoming Juan Francisco Estrada Vs Roman Gonzalez fight. The cut that Rungvisai endured should not be much of a hindrance, as that fight will probably not take place until later in the year, or even early in 2021.
Regardless of who wins between Estrada and Gonzalez, a trilogy awaits. While Rungvisai looked good in this fight compared to his last time out, especially from round seven on, he will probably have to be much sharper with his punches if he wants to be the victor in whatever trilogy fight that awaits him. While his accuracy improved as the fight went on, that sharp, thudding effect, which we are accustomed to seeing from him, was not there. He will also have to get off to a faster start the next time out. The handlers of Rungvisai would serve him well to consider a tune-up fight as soon as possible. It would be a mistake to sit back and wait for the big trilogy fight. Srisaket always seems to be at his best when he is fighting at least three times a year.
What will Srisaket and his people do next? Who will be on the other side of the trilogy fight?
Stay tuned…
