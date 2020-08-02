Wilford Brimley, known for his roles in COCOON (1985) and THE NATURAL (1984), died of natural causes on August 1, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Brimley was born on September 27, 1934, as Anthony Wilford Brimley, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Prior to his career in acting, Brimley joined the Marines, serving for three years. He also worked as a bodyguard for businessman Howard Hughes, as well as a ranch hand, wrangler, and blacksmith. He also worked shoeing horses for television and film. At the suggestion of his close friend and fellow actor, Robert Duvall, Brimley began acting in the 1960s, as a riding extra and stunt man in Westerns.
Brimley was cast in an uncredited role in the Western TRUE GRIT (1969), with John Wayne. His first major on-screen role was as Horace, in a ten-episode guest-appearance on the hit series THE WALTONS (1971). Brimley’s additional credits to his long and successful career include HOW THE WEST WAS WON (1976), THE ELECTRIC HORSEMAN (1979), ROUGHNECKS (1980), ABSENCE OF MALICE (1981), DEATH VALLEY (1982), THE THING (1982), HIGH ROAD TO CHINA (1983), TENDER MERCIES (1983), 10 TO MIDNIGHT (1983), HARRY & SON (1984), EWOKS: THE BATTLE FOR ENDOR (1985), JACKALS (1986), OUR HOUSE (1986), COCOON: THE RETURN (1988), BILLY THE KID (1989), THE FIRM (1993), HARD TARGET (1993), HOMICIDE: LIE ON THE STREET (1993), WALKER, TEXAS RANGER (1993), THE GOOD OLD BOYS (1995), MY FELLOW AMERICANS (1996), IN & OUT (1997), SEINFELD (1989), COMANCHE (2000), DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THE MORGANS (2009) and the most recent I BELIEVE (2017).
Brimley was also the long-time face of Quaker Oats Company, appearing in several television advertisements for the product. In addition, Brimley promoted diabetes awareness and education.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to the Brimley family during their time of grief.