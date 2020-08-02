Olivia Newton – John (Grease) – Hopelessly Devoted To You – Ringside Report Classic Song of the Day
August 2nd, 2020 Bad Brad
Comments are closed.
👇👇👇
Has Trump condemned Putin for reportedly offering $ for militants to kill our troops in Afghanistan?
We still don't know... and it's been 37 days.
@Ramsta8 Honestly, not sure....
👇👇
Dear Mom & Dad,
Please read this article as you sit there and wonder why I no longer speak to you. You support a man who is supported by people who HATE me for being gay and wants our country to follow the law of God not the law of the people.
https://t.co/s2uguq0T9G
@dajerryguy Reread! Comment as in if you do it too...👉