The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey, it’s me, Donny again. I had so much fun playing baseball with the kids that day. I always wanted to do that, and I did. I pretended to be not good at it, because you know that I am the bestest at everything.
I know I could have done lots better. It was so funny, cause even though it looked like I couldn’t catch the ball at first, but then I showed them. I liked it when the man who threw the balls to me.
He started throwing them easier, and he told me how good I was doing, he was saying I could be a pro, well, that’s what I heard, see there, I can do it just as good as him.
As if I need him to say that, cause you know I am the bestest, everyday I show all those people why I am always right, again, and that makes me feel so good. I know I am the best, and everyone loves me except for the mean people who say that I am wrong, that I do bad things.
Well, I do, but I won’t ever tell. I am going to be the boss forever, they can’t make me go away.
I can hear them coming again, they are going to be all the blah blah blah with stuff I don’t care about, I only pay attention when they talk about me, and how good I am. The rest of the time, I think about all the fun I can have. That’s what is what I want.
Well, talk to you later, you really are my best friend. I know you will always love me.
Bye for now, love you back.
DonnyContact the Feature Writers