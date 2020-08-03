Does not sound like a real problem, right? After all these “things” kill people. I remember, when I was around fifteen years old, having this discussion with a buddy of mine. The biology teacher had defined life as follows:
1. It had to eat to survive.
2. It had to procreate.
There were a couple of other requirements that I don’t recall. My argument was that fire was a living entity. After all, it procreated. Just touch a match to some dried grass, and you will see. And in addition, the grass is consumed, which is the eating. We finally decided that there really is not a good definition of being alive.
Entire the virus! Does in procreate? Strictly speaking, it does not have the capacity to reproduce. A virus had the capacity to penetrate a cell. Then in hijacks the cell’s DNA and utilizes that DNA for its own needs, such as procreation. If it does not find a cell, it dies. So until it enters a cell, according to my biology teacher, it is not a living organism.
The common cold, measles, herpes simplex, are all examples of virus. They are not bacteria, and medications that kill bacteria usually will not have any effect on a virus. Hydroxyquinoline may be excellent for treating malaria, but is worthless against Covid 19. Besides, it is a medication that has risks.
The successful virus does not kill its host. What do you thing happens when the Covid-19 kills you? It dies! Not a very happy end for the poor Covid. Furthermore, it causes such a problem, that the host gets busy developing a vaccine against the virus.
An example of a successful virus would be the herpes virus. It invades, often causes some misery, but rarely kills the host and usually survives through the lifetime of the host. Often the disease causes less misery at time passes, and sometimes people carry herpes and do not get sick at all, but still spread the virus to all his or her friends. A very happy result for the virus!
