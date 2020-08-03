By Ron Signore
This past week has been a very interesting week for the Big Tech companies in the stock market. Late last week, Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Apple all found themselves answering questions in front- er via web call- of a bi-partisan congressional committee focused around anti-trust laws. While I am not a supporter from any rah-rah perspective of these tech giants, they have played a strong game within our stock market and have become some of the largest and most profitable companies in the world.
One name absent from that list was Microsoft. Microsoft was notably not part of these hearings. However, Microsoft continued to create a buzz as being in discussions to acquire TikTok. TikTok is a Chinese application that allows for video sharing via it’s own social network. The app is a magnet of concerns for the United States and it’s National Security. While Vice President Joe Biden has asked for TikTok to be removed from his campaign staffers phones. President Trump has gone a step further by indicating an Executive Order to come in efforts to stifle and eliminate TikTok. Then the information of Microsoft making a push for TikTok came to the President’s ear. He would be in favor of this move, noting that the (US) treasury would have to make a good amount of money on the transaction.
Not only do we have a Fascist trying to censor the American people through a popular social media platform, we have the anticipation of the treasury profiting off the acquisition. I have questions…