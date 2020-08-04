The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
I am so mad, those people who are always around me, they keep saying that I can’t say that Covid is going to go away or that the drug I keep trying to get people to take, I think it’s called Hydroxychloroquine, I think that’s how you spell it; well, anyway, they said that I can’t say that it works or is a cure for Covid. Even though that nice but really loud lady doctor from Texas, I saw people posting a video by her where she says that the drug is a cure, see I was right after all, I bet those people who didn’t believe me feel really stupid right now. If she said it was a cure, it has to be right, right?
I got in trouble with Twitter, and you know that’s my most absolute favorite thing to do, I love tweeting and retweeting, it is the best part of my day. All I did was retweet the video that other people had posted, and everyone was so mean to me; it’s not fair. They were mean to what’s his name, Denny, Danny, oh right, Don, hah hah, so funny, how did I forget that name, it’s the best name in the world. I guess it’s because I really don’t know him that much, or like him much either, but that’s our secret, you can’t tell anyone, he’s only my son, you know.
Anyway, back to me, because I’m always the important one, they took down my retweet, and they fooled up his account for the day. They said we violated their Covid misinformation policy, what does that even mean? They aren’t doctors like that lady, so how do they know? You know they always say to listen to a doctor, well, unless they say something I don’t like, and they won’t say what I want.
Those people in the office tried to make me stop tweeting, as if. You and me both know that it’s my favorite thing to do. I wish that could be my real job, I know it would be so much more than what I am doing now. Well, got to go again, before they find me, and make me go back to that nasty office, and do some more “important” work, as they always say to me, when I need to do that boring stuff.
Bye for now. Loves you.
Your best friend,
Your best friend,

Donny