As the pandemic carries on, many continue to struggle. The unfortunate truth is that the struggle is over so much that cannot be controlled by any one person. We have people catching the virus who have taken whatever necessary precautions either from recklessness of other individuals, or just by bad luck of catching a bug. Amid all this, our economy has been hit hard. People are out of work and spending is down as a result.
Ironically for those who fear socialism, the demand and benefit for stimulus payments from the government is high. That money is both helping people survive and putting the money back into the economy. As part of the first stimulus, many got an extra $600 per week in unemployment benefits. This point is a huge part of the debate to executing a second stimulus check.
The congressional effort to get this second stimulus done is becoming laughable. No argument from me that there are so many details that probably need to be evaluated and it is not as simple as just providing citizens with another check. However, the bi-partisan effort to this point is disappointing. They are looking at a crumbling country right before their eyes (clearly not the "Great" Cheeto Man is going for). They should not rest until this project is complete. I have deadlines at my job. If I do not meet them, there are consequences. As far as the country is concerned, this deadline was a couple weeks ago. Congress members taking vacations and the President worrying about social media instead of diligently urging the two sides to come together for the people is unacceptable. Fix it!