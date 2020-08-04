Hosted by Doctor Eugene Eisman, MD FACP
Hello Dr. Eisman,
How long does Covid 19 last in the typical HVAC systems used in the average school? Would hepa filters be a stronger defense?
Lawrence Daniels
Infectious disease is not my forte, but I don’t feel that HEPA does a good job of filtering viruses. The hospitals have UV lights in many hallways. The air circulates, but the people in the hallway are shielded from the UV which has the risk of causing skin cancer.
The feeling now is that the main way that the virus is transmitted is through droplets. You are not supposed to breath on people. Hence the mask! The most effective mask is the N95 which is in short supply (I would not utilize one that is imported from China). It is very hard to get somebody to wear the mask all day long. It is hard to breath through those things. At this point, I feel it is foolish to open the schools. I hope this has answered your question.
