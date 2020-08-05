By Jo-Ann “Jo D NL” Duke
The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hi, it’s Donny. I had so much fun today, I went to Texas to the cowboys who make oil about how good I am. I told them all about what I had done and how I had fixed everything for them; because you know it was all me. It’s always all me, I do everything because I am the bestest, no one can do anything better than me. I was the one who made sure that the stock market, that’s what they call it, right and the price of oil was high; because then the people will like me again, the ones that are mad, because they don’t have any money; like that’s my fault.
They act like I didn’t make all the jobs better again. I don’t think they realize that we have seven million new jobs, we are doing great again, and it’s all because of me. See, I am doing things right, hah so there. Take that, you stupid head on the Fake News shows, I bet they don’t know this. I loved it there when I had all the people clapping for me when I talked. They laughed at my jokes, too, it was so great. They really must like me. After all, I am the smartest, most best president ever. No one has ever done better than me at being the president, and I always tell them that.
The smart people like me, well, we know that money is the most important. See I know big words without any of those stuffy boring people that are always around me in that office that I have to go to all the time. I can do it all on my own. I got some of the poor people back working, they should be happy, but no, they are always complaining about Covid. So some people got sick and died, what do they expect me to do? I’m not a doctor, even though I am smart enough, I could be if I wanted to do that; but yuck, all those classes and those books I would have to read, they would expect me to work on sick people, gross.
I like it when I go to places where people like me and want to see me, not like the bad ones who say mean stuff about me; they are so mean and not smart, cause they can’t see how good I am. I wish people would stop whining all the time, they do it so much, it gives me a headache. Like I am supposed to fix stuff, where do they get all those funny ideas; they act like it’s supposed to be my job to do that. I just wanted to be the president because it looked like it was so cool, and was the best job in the world. You know what, they expect you to actually do work and pay attention. Sorry, not sorry, just so boring most of the time, and anyway I don’t want to.
Well, got to go for now. Time to get back to “work”, well, for me, more time to tweet, that’s more fun.
Bye, buddy. Talk to you later.
Your bestie forever,
Donny