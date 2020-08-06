Completed Bellator 243: Chandler vs. Henderson 2 Main Card:
Paramount Network and DAZN
10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT
Lightweight Main Event: Michael Chandler (155.9) vs. Benson Henderson (155.6)
Heavyweight Co-Main Event: Matt Mitrione (262.6) vs. Timothy Johnson (263.2)
Lightweight Main Card Bout: Myles Jury (155.6) vs. Georgi Karakhanyan (155.5)
175-Pound Contract Weight Main Card Bout: Sabah Homasi (175) vs. Curtis Millender (174)
Preliminary Card:
Bellator MMA’s YouTube Channel
7:15 p.m. ET/6:15 p.m. CT
150-Pound Contract Weight Preliminary Bout: Adam Borics (150.2) vs. Mike Hamel (154.6)*
Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Cris Lencioni (145.8) vs. AJ Agazarm (145.3)
Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Valerie Loureda (125.3) vs. Tara Graff (125)
Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Grant Neal (204.7) vs. Hamza Salim (205.1)
Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Nainoa Dung (155.1) vs. Charlie Campbell (155.8)
Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Dalton Rosta (185.7) vs. Mark Gardner (184.8)
*Missed weight