Donald Trump Meme of the Day From Ringside Report
August 6th, 2020 Bad BradBoth comments and pings are currently closed.
Comments are closed.
@PattyArquette @senatemajldr Truly pathetic Patty! Keep using your powerful voice! If you ever want to write an Op-ED I’ll give you a byline anytime on Ringside Report!
@RhymesRadical Thanks my brother! We actually have not just boxing, but entertainment, politics & world news... We have a great team of several resister writers too!
👇👇🍄
@PhilipRucker Biden at his sons bedside, constantly as they recuperated from the car wreck that killed their mother and sister.
Trump at the bedside of a hired sex worker, not his spouse during the recuperation and early days after the birth of his child.
Family values: Biden or Trump? 2