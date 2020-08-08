Donald Trump Meme of the Day From Ringside Report
August 8th, 2020 Bad BradBoth comments and pings are currently closed.
Comments are closed.
@stayceespeaks Very compassionate!👏
@BadBradRSR I buy our pet food from a local small business. Business there has been slow with boarding since March, the owners are WONDERFUL and I worry they may go out of business :( When I go every week for our food I tip them 50.
@FaithCampbellJ1 Followed back....
Please remember the 3rd virtual resister art exhibition in October! To submit:
1. Up to 4 photos of your work
2. Any medium - pottery to poetry and more
3. Open theme
4. Short bio and description
5. radicalrhymes@outlook.com
5. Please help to promote
Thank you!
@FaithCampbellJ1 I thought we were following each other because I thought you put me on a resister to follow the other day?