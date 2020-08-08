Why the hell is it acceptable for congress to break and walk away from a second stimulus package when the nation suffers. I hear Speaker Pelosi illustrate the wants from the Democratic members and we hear Moscow Mitch illustrate what they are not willing to concede to. As they break today, I heard two things: 1) Each party claiming the other party’s failure to come to aid for the nation and 2) the administration will recommend an Executive Order over the weekend to push this through.
This is highly disappointing. Members of this government work for us. I do not care what side we support as individuals; they are supposed to aim to find concessions that help the greater good of this nation. Even more so in times like these. Last time I checked, these people do not get paid on an hourly basis, and frankly get paid very well. Calling it quits (symbolically) in the 3PM EST hour on a Friday is beyond unacceptable. Those of us in the professional world do not cut out early on a Friday when there is work to be completed, just because it is Friday. The results of this forced hand to an Executive Order could play out two ways: 1) Cheeto Man being a caring human being and trying to sweeten his image going into election or 2) the most likely scenario of a republican biased order supporting big business with very little care to the common working family.
Ladies and Gentlemen, please prepare yourselves in the bent over position…