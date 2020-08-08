Now unless you are from Newfoundland and Labrador; or you’re already a fan, you might be asking who, or what, Great Big Sea is? Well, the simple answer for that question is that Big Sea was a band that was originally made of Newfoundland boys from the Rock. They performed together from 1993 to 2013, and we had those 20 amazing years of music that showcased both the band and Newfoundland at its best.
To people from outside the province, they are seen as Canadian folk-rock band who come from Newfoundland and Labrador. They are best known for their own unique interpretation with an energetic rock feel for normally traditional Newfoundland folk songs, and this even includes sea shanties. Their music is drawn from the island’s 500-year-old Irish heritage; but with a twist.
What twist, you might ask? The band performed many songs with a rock sound that would normally sound like either traditional or folk music, and thanks to this a whole generation of young Newfoundlanders fell in love with a type of music that normally they wouldn’t listen to; Great Big Sea made it cool to like traditional Newfoundland music, building on the work done by beloved artists, such as John White.
The band spoke after his funeral, crediting John with being one of their inspirations, and thanks to him, that there was a place for bands to still be able to play the type of music he loved. Although they were considered a folk-rock band, they were also amazing at doing traditional music as originally performed. A few good examples of this are Rant and Roar, Lukey’s Boat, Mari Mac, Drunken Sailor, I’se the B’y; and so many others I can list.
Now for me, I have been a fan since I first heard Run Runaway, a cover of the song by Slade; I couldn’t believe it when I discovered that it was a local band; the hard rock rhythms made me want to dance; and if you ever were lucky enough to attend a Great Big Sea concert, it truly was like a giant party where everyone was welcome.
Then I heard When I’m Up, I Can’t Get Down, Ordinary Day, Consequence Free. I have to admit though perhaps my two biggest favorites are Excursion Around The Bay, and The Night Paddy Murphy Died.
In my opinion, they showcase topics in such a way that are actually quite dark if you listen to the lyrics; but they do this in totally entertaining songs; but since the beat is so good, you are just grooving to the music. I love these songs because they are a perfect example of how dark Newfoundland humor can be.
That might sound strange but here in Newfoundland, we have learned to laugh at ourselves and others, because it makes it easier to get through life, if you can do it with a smile. If you need a smile, Great Big Sea’s songs will do that for you; they always have for me.
Great Big Sea was very successful all over Canada, and had success in the US as well; during their time performing and recording; they had eleven albums being certified Gold in the country, as well as four being certified Platinum, with two even achieving multi-platinum certification.
Between 1996 and 2016, Great Big Sea was the sixteenth best-selling Canadian artist in Canada and the sixth best-selling Canadian band in Canada.
While it has been confirmed that the band has officially retired, former members Alan Doyle and Séan McCann have continued performing in their own solo careers typically including music from Great Big Sea in their setlists.
Obviously, over the years, people have come and gone. One of the original members, Darrell Power left in 2003, and another, Sean McCann left in 2013. Over the years, they had two supporting members, Murray Foster and Kris MacFarlane, two CFAs, but they were still great who did great work with GBS. The other two remaining original members Alan Doyle and Bob Hallett decided about a year later to let Great Big Sea end gracefully.
From the beginning until when they disbanded, the group made sure that we, the fans, were always entertained, and they always showed how proud they were to be from Newfoundland and Labrador. For me, the best song that emphasizes this idea is one of my favorites, Rant and Roar; and in my opinion, it speaks of the pride and love that those of us who consider ourselves Newfoundlanders feel about this province, lovingly known as the Rock.
Now all of the songs I have listed plus many other songs by Great Big Sea can be found on YouTube, Spotify, and other music sites. Take a bit of time, and go explore their music, and see for yourself, just how much better you will feel after listening to their songs. Their infectious sound and joy at performing will jump off the screen at you, and make you want to sing and dance along with them.
To the guys of Great Big Sea, I just want to say thanks for all the great memories I get whenever I hear one of your songs. These past months, they have kept me going whenever the reality of what’s happening becomes too much.
